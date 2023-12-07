Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | December 12: The 4 Things Holding You Back from Becoming a Great Leader Robert Irvine, renowned for his hit TV shows like Dinner: Impossible and Worst Cooks in America, is teaming up with Entrepreneur+ to provide exclusive content and a special Q&A for subscribers.

By Entrepreneur Staff

On Tuesday, December 12th at 2 PM ET, meet world-class chef and entrepreneur Robert Irvine in our next Entrepreneur+ Subscriber-Only Event and learn how you can become a great leader and gain better insight into the things that used to hold you back.

Robert knows his way around the kitchen, but he also knows his way around how to put a team together. He understands the distinction between being in charge and being a true leader who can captivate attention and create a lasting impact. If you've wondered why your leadership style is flat, unmoving, or poorly received, then you'll want to check out this Q&A video for his best tips.

This event is only for Entrepreneur+ subscribers. Click here to become a member for just $5/mo. You will get all access to Entrepreneur.com, including our premium content and the ability to participate in our Subscribers-Only Event.

What is a Subscriber-Only Event?

Every month, we feature a special guest to help create actionable content for Entrepreneur+ subscribers. We set up events with today's most prevalent CEOs, entrepreneurs and celebrities — so that we can provide a productive, exclusive experience for our most dedicated readers and entrepreneurs worldwide.

How to access as a subscriber:

There are two ways to make sure you don't miss out on this event. Follow this link for easy setup on your Entrepreneur+ homepage. Or, check your inbox for an [Entrepreneur+ Exclusive] email that contains the private link to the event. We will also notify your email right before the event to make sure you don't miss out.

Having issues signing up for the call? Email us at subscribe@entrepreneur.com.

About the Speaker:

Robert Irvine is a world-class chef and entrepreneur, and a tireless philanthropic supporter of our nation's military. The host of Food Network's hit show Restaurant: Impossible, he has given struggling restaurateurs a second chance to turn their lives and businesses around in over 300 episodes across 22 seasons.

He would know a thing or two about running a successful business. In addition to his restaurants—Robert Irvine's Public House at the Tropicana in Las Vegas and Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine within the Pentagon—he is the owner of FitCrunch, whose protein bars, powders, and snacks are available nationwide.

Click here to subscribe and get exclusive access to call and all the benefits of Entrepreneur+ for just $5/mo.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Leadership Celebrities Entrepreneurs Entrepreneurship Leadership Qualities Running a Business Leadership Strategy Leadership Skills Chefs Q&As

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

7 Reasons Why CEOs Need to Develop a Personal Brand — and How to Build One.

Here's why crafting a captivating personal brand and origin story is pivotal in today's landscape and how these seven tangible advantages can redefine your success as a business leader.

By LaQuita Cleare
Business News

Elon Musk Keeps Posting About Disney CEO Bob Iger on X, Says He 'Should Be Fired'

Musk took a lot of jabs at Iger on X on Thursday.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

What's the Best Social Media Influencer Option for Your Business?

The success of an entire marketing campaign involving influencers hinges on the meticulous selection of the right social media blogger. Do you know how to choose the right one?

By Dmitrii Khasanov
Business Models

A Company With a Conscience — How to Make High-Priced Products Accessible to Working-Class Families

Some products are inherently expensive. Companies can offer leasing programs, financing options and other marketing approaches to make them accessible to working families.

By Rashan Dixon
Innovation

Deepfakes Are Lurking in 2024. Here's How to Navigate the Ever-growing AI Threat Landscape

Can you tell reality from AI? Discover the evolving threat landscape and the global battle against hyper-realistic deception.

By Asim Rais Siddiqui
Growing a Business

How to Get Your Business Noticed (and How to Brag About It)

Knowing how to go after important recognition awards and then leverage them can have a long-term impact on your business.

By Cynthia Kay