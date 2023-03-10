Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Louisiana-themed sports restaurants
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#100 Ranked #87 last year
Initial investment
$1.2M - $4.6M
Units as of 2022
63 125.0% over 3 years
Jack Warner and Brandon Landry first met at the Louisiana State University basketball team as walk-ons (unrecruited and unsigned athletes). Their friendship quickly extended beyond the basketball court after discovering their shared hopes and interests in a business. They founded Walk-on's Sports Bistreaux in 2003, bringing their dream of running a restaurant with live sport-watching to fruition.

Walk On's Sports Bistreaux has gone ahead to build a strong brand and is quickly becoming one of the leading favorites in family sports bars and game day gourmets. Since beginning to franchise in 2015, Walk-on's Sports Bistreaux has grown rapidly, with over 45 locations open and operating in the United States. They are actively seeking to expand even further.

Why You May Want to Open a Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Franchise

Walk On's Sports Bistreaux believes that their brand popularity is a direct result of your operations as a franchisee. Therefore, they seek to showcase dedication to you by providing you with the information you may need to help you decide if you wish to open a Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux franchise. They also generally support you in starting your operation.

As a Walk-on's Sports Bistreaux franchisee, you may receive marketing support with brand-consistent designs and templates for use in both outdoor and in-store marketing. You might also receive a marketing manual with information on launching and marketing your new store.

Walk On's Sports Bistreaux usually offers a few weeks of training to your newly hired team. This training will be focused on teaching you and your team how to run a new restaurant effectively. Additional incentives may include a national tenant representative to help you locate an ideal site for your business. Franchisees may also receive a list of approved suppliers in architecture, construction, and equipment to utilize in their project setting.

What Might Make a Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Franchise a Good Choice?

Walk On's Sports Bistreaux has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 a few times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points including areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Walk On's Sports Bistreaux team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. You may also be required to pay for the training of you and your staff.

As part of the contract agreement, franchisees may need to be prepared to open three or more units in four years.

How To Start a Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Franchise

To begin your journey of becoming a Walk On's Sports Bistreaux franchisee, complete and submit a franchise application form. Next, you will likely visit a Walk-on's Sports Bistreaux location of your choice and speak with other franchisees. This might give you a one-on-one experience with owning and running a Walk-on's Sports Bistreaux franchise. After that, you usually complete an on-the-job experience, where you and your operating team may spend a day in a Walk-on's Sports Bistreaux location to gain firsthand experience of operations.

Soon after, you may complete a business plan based on what you have learned and then submit it for review. The final steps in becoming a Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux franchisee are attending a discovery day at headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and participating in a personal interview with the executive team.

Company Overview

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Sports Bars/Pubs, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
2003
Parent Company
Walk-On's Enterprises
Leadership
Brandon Landry, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
3960 Burbank Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
59
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Middle East, Europe (Western), Canada, Mexico

# of Units
63 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$1,243,000 - $4,635,875
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
400 hours
Classroom Training
35 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #100 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Sports Bars/Pubs in 2021

Best of the Best
Food

Ranked #1 in Sports Bars/Pubs in 2022

Top Food Franchises
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Sports Bars/Pubs Category

