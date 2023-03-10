Jack Warner and Brandon Landry first met at the Louisiana State University basketball team as walk-ons (unrecruited and unsigned athletes). Their friendship quickly extended beyond the basketball court after discovering their shared hopes and interests in a business. They founded Walk-on's Sports Bistreaux in 2003, bringing their dream of running a restaurant with live sport-watching to fruition.

Walk On's Sports Bistreaux has gone ahead to build a strong brand and is quickly becoming one of the leading favorites in family sports bars and game day gourmets. Since beginning to franchise in 2015, Walk-on's Sports Bistreaux has grown rapidly, with over 45 locations open and operating in the United States. They are actively seeking to expand even further.

Why You May Want to Open a Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Franchise

Walk On's Sports Bistreaux believes that their brand popularity is a direct result of your operations as a franchisee. Therefore, they seek to showcase dedication to you by providing you with the information you may need to help you decide if you wish to open a Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux franchise. They also generally support you in starting your operation.

As a Walk-on's Sports Bistreaux franchisee, you may receive marketing support with brand-consistent designs and templates for use in both outdoor and in-store marketing. You might also receive a marketing manual with information on launching and marketing your new store.

Walk On's Sports Bistreaux usually offers a few weeks of training to your newly hired team. This training will be focused on teaching you and your team how to run a new restaurant effectively. Additional incentives may include a national tenant representative to help you locate an ideal site for your business. Franchisees may also receive a list of approved suppliers in architecture, construction, and equipment to utilize in their project setting.

What Might Make a Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Franchise a Good Choice?

Walk On's Sports Bistreaux has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 a few times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points including areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Walk On's Sports Bistreaux team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. You may also be required to pay for the training of you and your staff.

As part of the contract agreement, franchisees may need to be prepared to open three or more units in four years.

How To Start a Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Franchise

To begin your journey of becoming a Walk On's Sports Bistreaux franchisee, complete and submit a franchise application form. Next, you will likely visit a Walk-on's Sports Bistreaux location of your choice and speak with other franchisees. This might give you a one-on-one experience with owning and running a Walk-on's Sports Bistreaux franchise. After that, you usually complete an on-the-job experience, where you and your operating team may spend a day in a Walk-on's Sports Bistreaux location to gain firsthand experience of operations.

Soon after, you may complete a business plan based on what you have learned and then submit it for review. The final steps in becoming a Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux franchisee are attending a discovery day at headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and participating in a personal interview with the executive team.