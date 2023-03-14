'It's True': Buffalo Wild Wings Cheekily Responds to Lawsuit Alleging That Boneless Wings Aren't Actually Wings

The class-action lawsuit is accusing the popular chicken chain of "false advertising."

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
An order of wings at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Virginia.

A disgruntled customer is suing Buffalo Wild Wings for fowl play after alleging that the chain has been misleading customers about its boneless buffalo wings.

The class-action lawsuit, filed by Chicago resident Aimen Halim, is accusing the popular chicken chain of "false advertising," alleging that the chain's popular boneless wings aren't, in fact, made of chicken wings, but are "more akin, in composition, to a chicken nugget" — simply chicken breasts that are deep-fried to appear like wings.

"Consumers should be able to rely on the plain meaning of a product's name and receive what they are promised," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims that if Halim and other consumers knew that the boneless wings were not wings, they "would have paid less for them, or would not have purchased them at all."

Naturally, Buffalo Wild Wings chimed in.

In a Tweet that's been viewed over 46,700 times, without directly mentioning the lawsuit, the chain decided to cheekily clear the air on all of its products and the misleading information some of its menu items might entail.

"Love yall for this," one Twitter user replied. "What a doofus that person is."

"Are you telling me the Caribbean jerk sauce doesn't really have a jerk in it," another joked.

Meanwhile, Halim's team did not specify how much money the plaintiff is seeking as a result but specified that he is seeking "damages, injunctive relief, restitution and declaratory relief" for being pretty clucking upset about the nature of the boneless wings.

"If Buffalo Wild Wings was being transparent with its customers, it could readily change the name of the Products to 'boneless chicken' or disclose on its menu that the Products are actually made of chicken breast meat," the suit reads. "Buffalo Wild Wings is well aware of this issue, but has refused to change its practices."

As of March 6, Buffalo Wild Wings was operating 1,234 locations in the U.S., with Texas seeing the highest number of restaurants at around roughly 115 locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings is owned and franchised by Inspire Brands, Inc., which also oversees popular fast food chains like Arby's and Jimmy John's.

Inspire Brands is a privately held company.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends Buffalo wild wings

Editor's Pick

Uma Thurman's Daredevil Stunt Double Blazed Her Own Trail in a Male-Dominated Industry — Here's What She Wants to Tell Women Everywhere
New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
How to Narrow Down Thousands of Franchises to Find the One That's Right for You
10 Rules From People With Blockbuster Personal Brands
A 400-Year-Old Family Business Remains the 'Gold Standard' in Its Category — Its First Women Leaders Reveal the Secret

Most Popular

See all
Employee Experience & Recruiting

A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It

Ginni Saraswati, CEO and founder of podcast production house Ginni Media, reveals how to make sure you're not leaving any money on the table.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

SVB Insider: Employees Angry With CEO Greg Becker

An anonymous employee called Becker's actions "absolutely idiotic."

By Steve Huff

By Amanda Breen

By Emily Rella

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Living

Science-Backed Techniques to Achieving Your Full Revenue Potential

Amina Al Tai, an expert on mindset and business coaching, shares tips and strategies to help you unlock your full revenue potential.

By Terry Rice