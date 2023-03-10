Tony Roma's may be a recognized name in upscale casual dining. Tony Roma’s offers a range of popular dishes, building on the popularity of its baby back ribs with top-secret BBQ sauce, the specialty that initially caught the public's imagination. So popular was the BBQ sauce that Tony Roma's may be known internationally for it.

Tony Roma’s has an interesting business history, starting with a single restaurant in Miami, Florida, in 1972 and opening its first international franchise in Tokyo in 1979. The company is looking to open new franchises nationwide with ten-year renewable contracts.

Since beginning to franchise, Tony Roma’s has opened several locations in the United States and Canada to go along with numerous international locations.

Why You May Want To Start a Tony Roma's Franchise

Tony Roma's core values include great food, friendly service, and comfortable, family-friendly dining. The chain has designed its restaurants with the customer in mind. As such, they offer plenty of outdoor seating, numerous TV screens for sports fans, and spacious bars that may serve a range of draft beers.

Because of this, Tony Roma's prefers franchisees who have experience in the restaurant or hospitality sectors. It wants its franchisees to have a passion for food and the Tony Roma's brand. Potential franchisees should also be good team leaders and have excellent customer service skills.

However, Tony Roma's usually allows for absentee ownership. So, if you don't have the qualifications that the company is looking for in a restaurant manager or hands-on owner/operator, you may be able to open a Tony Roma’s franchise and hire a manager who does.

What Might Make a Tony Roma's Franchise a Good Choice?

Because of its reputation and reach, loyal customers may know what to expect when they walk into a Tony Roma's restaurant. Franchisees are responsible for maintaining the high standards that the customer and Tony Roma's brand expect. Should a franchisee be a hands-on owner, they will manage the day-to-day operations of a busy restaurant. Even an absentee owner should expect to remain updated on their location's daily goings-on.

To be part of the Tony Roma's team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Tony Roma's Franchise

The restaurant business is highly competitive. One of the advantages of franchising under a well-known name is the potential edge over the competition. Even so, you should look carefully at other restaurants in your area and make sure that you're confident that there is room for a Tony Roma's franchise in your area.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Tony Roma's franchising team questions. For instance, who are your food purveyors, what kind of training should you put your employees through, and how do you implement new, approved menu items?

If awarded a franchise, Tony Roma’s will typically support you throughout the process.