Wings Etc. is a sports and family-themed grill and pub franchise offering a diverse food selection, including its signature jumbo wings, burgers, wraps, subs, salads, cold beer, and more. Founded by Jim Weaver in 1994, the restaurant strives to be known for a good, old-fashioned vibe that makes people feel at home while hanging out with friends and family.
On top of its award-winning menu and laid-back ambiance, Wings Etc. is highlighted by flat-screen TVs all over the place that broadcast the latest in sports programming. For young guests, arcade-level video games may be the highlight. The restaurant's regular food and drink specials also seem to be a magnet for families wanting to enjoy a wholesome lunch or night out.
Since beginning to franchise in 2005, Wings Etc. has opened over 50 U.S. franchises to go along with more than 15 corporate-owned locations.
Why You May Want to Start a Wings Etc. Franchise
Wings Etc. is interested in franchisees who share their passions, which include exceptional food, wholesome ambiance, sports and entertainment, and providing an excellent total experience for their customers. Those who can commit themselves to these core values may be desirable franchisee candidates, provided they meet specific preset requirements.
Wings Etc. also may offer a more focused program for first-time franchisees, those taking the leap from employment to business ownership, and even experienced franchisees who want to expand their portfolio.
Wings Etc. has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Wings Etc. Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Wings Etc. team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
The typical term of agreement for a Wings Etc. franchise lasts for ten years. At the conclusion of those ten years, you may be offered the opportunity to renew your franchise if you meet the Wings Etc. requirements.
How To Open a Wings Etc. Franchise
Before deciding to open a Wings Etc. franchise, it is important to do some research that will help you make more calculated decisions later on. For example, check if the location you're eying is feasibly available based on its demographics. With the size of this franchise family, you may be sure to get all the help you'll need, especially if you have a list of questions and concerns ready for each time you meet.
Franchise support comes in various shapes and sizes, from financial consultation to training and certification and everything deemed necessary to get you started and thriving. Support begins at the corporate headquarters, which is located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the Wings Etc. team will stay beside you from pre-opening to grand opening and throughout your operations.
Company Overview
About Wings Etc.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 77 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wings Etc. franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $358,343 - $2,783,763
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000 - $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 240 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 50
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Wings Etc. landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Wings Etc. ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
