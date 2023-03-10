Wings Etc. is a sports and family-themed grill and pub franchise offering a diverse food selection, including its signature jumbo wings, burgers, wraps, subs, salads, cold beer, and more. Founded by Jim Weaver in 1994, the restaurant strives to be known for a good, old-fashioned vibe that makes people feel at home while hanging out with friends and family.

On top of its award-winning menu and laid-back ambiance, Wings Etc. is highlighted by flat-screen TVs all over the place that broadcast the latest in sports programming. For young guests, arcade-level video games may be the highlight. The restaurant's regular food and drink specials also seem to be a magnet for families wanting to enjoy a wholesome lunch or night out.

Since beginning to franchise in 2005, Wings Etc. has opened over 50 U.S. franchises to go along with more than 15 corporate-owned locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Wings Etc. Franchise

Wings Etc. is interested in franchisees who share their passions, which include exceptional food, wholesome ambiance, sports and entertainment, and providing an excellent total experience for their customers. Those who can commit themselves to these core values may be desirable franchisee candidates, provided they meet specific preset requirements.

Wings Etc. also may offer a more focused program for first-time franchisees, those taking the leap from employment to business ownership, and even experienced franchisees who want to expand their portfolio.

Wings Etc. has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Wings Etc. Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Wings Etc. team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

The typical term of agreement for a Wings Etc. franchise lasts for ten years. At the conclusion of those ten years, you may be offered the opportunity to renew your franchise if you meet the Wings Etc. requirements.

How To Open a Wings Etc. Franchise

Before deciding to open a Wings Etc. franchise, it is important to do some research that will help you make more calculated decisions later on. For example, check if the location you're eying is feasibly available based on its demographics. With the size of this franchise family, you may be sure to get all the help you'll need, especially if you have a list of questions and concerns ready for each time you meet.

Franchise support comes in various shapes and sizes, from financial consultation to training and certification and everything deemed necessary to get you started and thriving. Support begins at the corporate headquarters, which is located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the Wings Etc. team will stay beside you from pre-opening to grand opening and throughout your operations.