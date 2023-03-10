Wings Etc.
Initial investment
$358K - $2.8M
Units as of 2022
77 6.9% over 3 years
Wings Etc. is a sports and family-themed grill and pub franchise offering a diverse food selection, including its signature jumbo wings, burgers, wraps, subs, salads, cold beer, and more. Founded by Jim Weaver in 1994, the restaurant strives to be known for a good, old-fashioned vibe that makes people feel at home while hanging out with friends and family. 

On top of its award-winning menu and laid-back ambiance, Wings Etc. is highlighted by flat-screen TVs all over the place that broadcast the latest in sports programming. For young guests, arcade-level video games may be the highlight. The restaurant's regular food and drink specials also seem to be a magnet for families wanting to enjoy a wholesome lunch or night out. 

Since beginning to franchise in 2005, Wings Etc. has opened over 50 U.S. franchises to go along with more than 15 corporate-owned locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Wings Etc. Franchise

Wings Etc. is interested in franchisees who share their passions, which include exceptional food, wholesome ambiance, sports and entertainment, and providing an excellent total experience for their customers. Those who can commit themselves to these core values may be desirable franchisee candidates, provided they meet specific preset requirements.

Wings Etc. also may offer a more focused program for first-time franchisees, those taking the leap from employment to business ownership, and even experienced franchisees who want to expand their portfolio. 

Wings Etc. has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Wings Etc. Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Wings Etc. team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

The typical term of agreement for a Wings Etc. franchise lasts for ten years. At the conclusion of those ten years, you may be offered the opportunity to renew your franchise if you meet the Wings Etc. requirements.

How To Open a Wings Etc. Franchise

Before deciding to open a Wings Etc. franchise, it is important to do some research that will help you make more calculated decisions later on. For example, check if the location you're eying is feasibly available based on its demographics. With the size of this franchise family, you may be sure to get all the help you'll need, especially if you have a list of questions and concerns ready for each time you meet.

Franchise support comes in various shapes and sizes, from financial consultation to training and certification and everything deemed necessary to get you started and thriving. Support begins at the corporate headquarters, which is located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the Wings Etc. team will stay beside you from pre-opening to grand opening and throughout your operations.

Company Overview

About Wings Etc.

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Sports Bars/Pubs, Chicken
Founded
1994
Parent Company
Wings Etc. Inc.
Leadership
Rob Hensmann, CEO
Corporate Address
7337 W. Jefferson Blvd, #200
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
77 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wings Etc. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$358,343 - $2,783,763
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
240 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
50
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Food

Ranked #6 in Sports Bars/Pubs in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Updated: December 12th, 2022
