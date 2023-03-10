Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

Fried chicken sandwiches, fries
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$125K - $243K
Units as of 2020
2
Jump to Franchising Overview

Since its conception in 2018, Nashville Hot Chicken has sought to create great fried chicken sandwiches and french fries. The company came about after the owners, two brothers with a pizzeria, started experimenting with their menu, offering pizza customers samples of their hot chicken.

After exploring hundreds of sandwich restaurants around the United States, the brothers were confident that they had perfected their recipe for juicy chicken and their special pink sauce and launched a new business: Nashville Hot Chicken. The simplified menu and business model may make opening a Nashville Hot Chicken franchise an attractive option for you.

Why You May Want to Start a Nashville Hot Chicken Franchise

If you are a hard worker who desires to be your own boss, a Nashville Hot Chicken franchise may be the opportunity you've been seeking. According to the owners themselves, the ideal franchisee candidate is hard-working and self-motivated, not necessarily the person with the most experience on paper. 

No prior business or restaurant experience is required. Still, you will need a commitment to the same customer service the Nashville Hot Chicken name has been serving up since 2018. You should seek to succeed in customer service and offer a homely environment for your customers.

What Might Make a Nashville Hot Chicken Franchise a Good Choice? 

Opening a Nashville Hot Chicken franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. In fact, according to the franchise section on the Nashville Hot Chicken website itself, the growth rate of a franchisee is generally more than double that of a business owner attempting to start from scratch. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees will receive a great deal of support from Nashville Hot Chicken, including dozens of hours of training on how to own and operate a franchise, setting prices, and branding and marketing tools. Franchisees will receive hands-on training and continued support even after opening their franchise location. 

The brothers who started the Nashville Hot Chicken concept are restaurateurs and entrepreneurs who believe they found that using a simplified business model and a simple menu that stands out with its shrimp sliders and secret sauce works. It may allow for short wait times and fresh ingredients, all making up a better customer experience overall. 

How to Open a Nashville Hot Chicken Franchise

To be part of the Nashville Hot Chicken team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. You also will have to meet Nashville Hot Chicken’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Nashville Hot Chicken offers different avenues of business ownership, so the franchisee may be able to choose what type of ownership works best for them. Be sure to check with licensing compliance laws for your area before applying. If you're ready to launch your Nashville Hot Chicken business, bring your questions and passion. The team will walk you through the necessary next steps to launching your Nashville Hot Chicken operation. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Nashville Hot Chicken

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Chicken
Founded
2018
Leadership
Tigran Melkonyan, CEO
Corporate Address
10750 Glenoaks Blvd., #3
Pacoima, CA 91331
Social
Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Nashville Hot Chicken franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$125,150 - $242,500
Net Worth Requirement
$25,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Nashville Hot Chicken has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
38 hours
Classroom Training
6 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Nashville Hot Chicken? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Nashville Hot Chicken.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads
Ranked #10
Learn More

Mosquito Hunters

Mosquito, tick, and flea control
Ranked #292
Request Info

City Wide Facility Solutions

Commercial cleaning and facility maintenance
Ranked #191
Request Info

Culver's

Frozen custard, specialty burgers
Ranked #5
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing