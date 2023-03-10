Since its conception in 2018, Nashville Hot Chicken has sought to create great fried chicken sandwiches and french fries. The company came about after the owners, two brothers with a pizzeria, started experimenting with their menu, offering pizza customers samples of their hot chicken.

After exploring hundreds of sandwich restaurants around the United States, the brothers were confident that they had perfected their recipe for juicy chicken and their special pink sauce and launched a new business: Nashville Hot Chicken. The simplified menu and business model may make opening a Nashville Hot Chicken franchise an attractive option for you.

Why You May Want to Start a Nashville Hot Chicken Franchise

If you are a hard worker who desires to be your own boss, a Nashville Hot Chicken franchise may be the opportunity you've been seeking. According to the owners themselves, the ideal franchisee candidate is hard-working and self-motivated, not necessarily the person with the most experience on paper.

No prior business or restaurant experience is required. Still, you will need a commitment to the same customer service the Nashville Hot Chicken name has been serving up since 2018. You should seek to succeed in customer service and offer a homely environment for your customers.

What Might Make a Nashville Hot Chicken Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Nashville Hot Chicken franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. In fact, according to the franchise section on the Nashville Hot Chicken website itself, the growth rate of a franchisee is generally more than double that of a business owner attempting to start from scratch.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees will receive a great deal of support from Nashville Hot Chicken, including dozens of hours of training on how to own and operate a franchise, setting prices, and branding and marketing tools. Franchisees will receive hands-on training and continued support even after opening their franchise location.

The brothers who started the Nashville Hot Chicken concept are restaurateurs and entrepreneurs who believe they found that using a simplified business model and a simple menu that stands out with its shrimp sliders and secret sauce works. It may allow for short wait times and fresh ingredients, all making up a better customer experience overall.

How to Open a Nashville Hot Chicken Franchise

To be part of the Nashville Hot Chicken team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. You also will have to meet Nashville Hot Chicken’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Nashville Hot Chicken offers different avenues of business ownership, so the franchisee may be able to choose what type of ownership works best for them. Be sure to check with licensing compliance laws for your area before applying. If you're ready to launch your Nashville Hot Chicken business, bring your questions and passion. The team will walk you through the necessary next steps to launching your Nashville Hot Chicken operation.