- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$125K - $243K
- Units as of 2020
-
2
Since its conception in 2018, Nashville Hot Chicken has sought to create great fried chicken sandwiches and french fries. The company came about after the owners, two brothers with a pizzeria, started experimenting with their menu, offering pizza customers samples of their hot chicken.
After exploring hundreds of sandwich restaurants around the United States, the brothers were confident that they had perfected their recipe for juicy chicken and their special pink sauce and launched a new business: Nashville Hot Chicken. The simplified menu and business model may make opening a Nashville Hot Chicken franchise an attractive option for you.
Why You May Want to Start a Nashville Hot Chicken Franchise
If you are a hard worker who desires to be your own boss, a Nashville Hot Chicken franchise may be the opportunity you've been seeking. According to the owners themselves, the ideal franchisee candidate is hard-working and self-motivated, not necessarily the person with the most experience on paper.
No prior business or restaurant experience is required. Still, you will need a commitment to the same customer service the Nashville Hot Chicken name has been serving up since 2018. You should seek to succeed in customer service and offer a homely environment for your customers.
What Might Make a Nashville Hot Chicken Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a Nashville Hot Chicken franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. In fact, according to the franchise section on the Nashville Hot Chicken website itself, the growth rate of a franchisee is generally more than double that of a business owner attempting to start from scratch.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees will receive a great deal of support from Nashville Hot Chicken, including dozens of hours of training on how to own and operate a franchise, setting prices, and branding and marketing tools. Franchisees will receive hands-on training and continued support even after opening their franchise location.
The brothers who started the Nashville Hot Chicken concept are restaurateurs and entrepreneurs who believe they found that using a simplified business model and a simple menu that stands out with its shrimp sliders and secret sauce works. It may allow for short wait times and fresh ingredients, all making up a better customer experience overall.
How to Open a Nashville Hot Chicken Franchise
To be part of the Nashville Hot Chicken team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. You also will have to meet Nashville Hot Chicken’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Nashville Hot Chicken offers different avenues of business ownership, so the franchisee may be able to choose what type of ownership works best for them. Be sure to check with licensing compliance laws for your area before applying. If you're ready to launch your Nashville Hot Chicken business, bring your questions and passion. The team will walk you through the necessary next steps to launching your Nashville Hot Chicken operation.
Company Overview
About Nashville Hot Chicken
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Nashville Hot Chicken franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $125,150 - $242,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $25,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $25,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Nashville Hot Chicken has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 38 hours
- Classroom Training
- 6 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Grand OpeningSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Social Media
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
