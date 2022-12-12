Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar

Restaurants and sports bars
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 2023
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#214 Ranked #248 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$1M - $2.8M
Units as of 2023
425 Decrease 1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar

Industry Food
Related Categories Pizza Restaurants, Italian Restaurants, Sports Bars/Pubs, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded 1963
Leadership Jeff Melnick, President
Corporate Address 14850 Quorum Dr., #201
Addison, TX 75254
Social Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 1968 (55 years)
# of employees at HQ 15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
# of Units 425 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$50,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$1,023,500 - $2,757,500
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
3%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 40 hours
Classroom Training 80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Award

Ranked #1 in Pizza Restaurants in 2023

Best of the Best

Ranked #214 in 2023

Franchise 500
Globe

Ranked #138 in 2023

Top Global Franchises
Food

Ranked #2 in Pizza Restaurants in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar.

Denny's

description
Family restaurants

The Honey Baked Ham Co.

description
Retail specialty foods, catering, cafes

Commercial Capital Training Group

description
Commercial finance

Fresh Coat

description
Residential and commercial painting

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Business News

Opening a New McDonald's Franchise Will Be More Expensive in 2024

Starting January 1, franchise royalty fees will rise from 4% to 5% for new locations in the U.S. and Canada.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Starting a Business

Your Ultimate Research Guide to the Crucial Steps Before Buying a Franchise

If you're thinking about becoming a franchisee, find out what you're getting yourself into by reviewing this quick guide.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Franchise

If You Want to Join a Franchise That Is Truly Diverse, These Are the Top 100 to Consider

These franchises are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to inclusivity.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

These Are the Top Companies That Support Franchises in 2023

From banking to marketing to event planning, find out who to hire to help your business thrive.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

Would You Turn Your Small Business Into a Franchise? Here's Why Everyone From Hardware Stores to Hot Dog Shops Are Doing It.

When you've put your blood, sweat and tears into building an independent business, it's hard to know if converting to franchise is selling out, or buying into something better. We talked to business owners across industries about how they made the decision, and to franchisors on why they're pursuing the conversion strategy.

By Yiren Lu
By Kim Kavin
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing