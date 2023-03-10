Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is a family restaurant that welcomes its guests with top-quality, freshly prepared American food. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has been serving great American breakfasts and more since 1958, when a simple pancake house in Ohio evolved into today's popular chain.

The breakfast menu is popular enough that the chain serves breakfasts all day. But sumptuous build-your-own breakfasts are just one part of the wide range of home-style, traditional plates offered. Always faithful to the rich tradition of American cooking, a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery offers steaks, burgers, soups, salads, and much more. In-store bakeries prepare a wide selection of fresh dessert choices to tempt the customer.

Why You May Want To Start a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Franchise

At Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, the customer is the key to brand growth. The reason why the chain offers its menu all day is quite simply because that's what the customers want. When a customer walks through the door, they expect excellent quality and great service.

A franchisee will subscribe to the values that the company upholds and maintain the company's enviable reputation. A franchisee does not need experience in the restaurant trade. Indeed, no business experience is necessary, as there is a comprehensive training program. But franchisees need to be directly involved in setting up their new restaurant. However, once the business opens its doors, the franchisee can choose to have someone else run the day-to-day operations.

What Might Make a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Franchise a Good Choice?

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery's philosophy can be summed up in one word: consistency. The first-time customer is expected to quickly be won over by the friendly service, the wide range of menu options, and the food quality. They may then become regulars and recommend the restaurant to their friends.

To be part of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery may offer discounts to franchisees who have served in the American military.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has also partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.