With over 660,000 restaurants in the US alone, restaurant-goers have plenty of options to choose from. But what sets a restaurant apart from the rest?

As more and more restaurants open, the need for differentiation becomes more pressing. Experiential dining has become a way for restaurateurs to break away from the constraints of traditional dining and create the unique themes, experiences and culinary adventures that customers crave.

As customers demand more from their night out, experiential dining is quickly becoming a significant contender in the culinary world.

A twist on dining out

Experiential dining goes beyond traditional dining concepts by incorporating multisensory experiences into the mix. It's a unique and memorable experience that aims to challenge the usual expectations of dining through innovative menus, sensory-focused dining, thematic decor, theatrical elements, unique locations and activities. This type of dining offers a truly immersive experience that engages all the senses and creates unforgettable moments.

Experiential dining has been around for a long time, but it has gained renewed interest in recent years due to the growing competition in the hospitality industry and the popularity of pop-up restaurants. As a result, restaurateurs recognize the importance of offering unique dining experiences to meet the demand of modern diners. According to Eventbrite, 75% of diners are willing to pay more for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Customers are seeking more than just a delicious meal and are looking for a memorable location (76%), a surprising menu or theme (84%) and a truly unique experience (74%). This growing trend has spurred restaurants to be more creative and opened the door for new ideas.

From speakeasy to multisensory experiences

Experiential dining can be almost anything. While there isn't one exact definition to encompass all types of experiences, there are some common themes that overlap among popular experiential restaurants.

Take Atomix NYC, for example. The James Beard Award-winning restaurant is a fine dining restaurant focusing on the details and the experience. Upon arrival, guests can visit the sophisticated ground-floor cocktail bar or the skylit lounge area for pre-dinner drinks and snacks. Next, guests can find their seats at an intimate U-shaped counter surrounding the open kitchen located in the dramatic basement space. Before the first of the ten courses is served, guests get to select their own chopsticks from an artisan collection. Guests get a welcome card and menu cards with detailed information on the dish's ingredients and origins and the inspiration behind them.

Experiential dining isn't just limited to fine dining. Cafes such as Meomi Cat Cafe have taken the concept of enjoying a cup of coffee to new heights by incorporating furry friends into the experience. These themed cafes, known as cat cafes, center around actual cats. The cafes have resident felines that nap, roam, and dine in the same space as customers, allowing guests to interact and play with them.

Other examples of experiential dining include:

Multisensory fine dining experiences

Themed restaurant

Pop-up restaurants

Interactive or theatrical dining experiences

Game bars and restaurants

Speakeasy bars

Using technology to create memorable experiences

Technology can be your greatest ally in elevating your dining experience. Point-of-sale software with advanced analytics capabilities can be used to create memorable experiences for each customer. By using customer data, such as past orders and preferences, restaurants can create customized menus for their guests. By using data and insights alone, experiential restaurants can create a completely different experience for repeat guests and create menus that revolve entirely around the customer. For experiential restaurants, this could be key in redefining what it means to eat out and how far personalization can go.

Elevating your restaurant through innovation

Creativity and innovation are two major building blocks of the hospitality industry. To leave a lasting impression on existing customers or attract new ones, restaurants must capitalize on those details that set them apart from the competition. How can your restaurant take it to the next level? Experiential dining keeps the industry on its toes and brings something new to the table. Whether you run a bar, restaurant or coffee shop, ask yourself how your restaurant creates a memorable experience?