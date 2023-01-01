Peter Dougherty

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
General Manager, Hospitality

As GM of Hospitality, Mr. Dougherty has helped grow Lightspeed from Startup to Scale and has played a key role in launching Lightspeed Restaurant in the Americas, rebuilding core components of the GTM teams and turning Partnerships into one of the fastest growing groups in the business.

Latest

Operations & Logistics

Here's How Data Analytics Is Improving Dining Experiences While Helping Increase Revenues for Restaurants

At a restaurant, key data points are generated each time an order is placed and payment is made. These data points help restaurants craft the perfect consumer response.

More Authors You Might Like