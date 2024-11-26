Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

This Is the Most Important Part of Starting a Business, According to Daymond John, an Entrepreneur Worth $350 Million The longtime "Shark" started his first business in 1992, accumulating $6 billion in lifetime sales.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • "Shark Tank" star Daymond John is an investor and entrepreneur with a $350 million net worth.
  • Here, John shares what he says is the most important part of starting a business.
Entrepreneur+ Black Friday Sale

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout.*

Claim Offer

*Offer only available to new subscribers

Daymond John is the founder of Fubu, a clothing brand he started in his mother's house in 1992 that has now sold over $6 billion worth of products. He has a net worth of around $350 million and has invested close to $9 million in emerging companies as an investor on Shark Tank.

But he wasn't always a millionaire and has admitted to not having financial intelligence in the early days of Fubu when 27 banks rejected him for a loan. That's why John says it's important to build strong financial intelligence early on.

"That's the most important part: the financial intelligence, creating a structure and a business so that when you do want an investment, I can actually invest in you," John told CNN Business. "[If] your receipts are in a shoebox, how am I going to get paid back? Where is my money going?"

Related: These Are the 3 Things That Make Daymond John Want to Give You Money

In 2022, John explained that, when he was starting as an entrepreneur, 27 banks rejected him because he didn't know what he was doing financially. He didn't know what forms to fill out and had no collateral.

"I look back at those times and say, 'How stupid was I?" John said. "Because I didn't have financial intelligence and I think that is something we should be teaching kids in the third grade, not when they get to college... We don't talk about money at all."

Daymond John. Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Use Other People's Money

John said the "power of broke" can help businesses too, or the idea that they don't have anything to lose, so they'll figure it out no matter what it takes. And he's a big fan of using "other people's money" or what he calls, OPM. The "M" can also stand for other resources, he says.

"It's usually about thinking outside the box and using OPM, which should be other people's money, manufacturing, mindpower, manpower, marketing, and mentorship," he stated.

John said that if he were starting a business today, he would tap into other people's resources first before using his own money.

John told Entrepreneur in an interview last month that he looks for founders to answer three questions before he invests in them: Why me? Why now? And why this?

Related: How Daymond John Went From Selling T-Shirts on the Street to Running a $350 Million Company
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Father Time Always Wins': Warren Buffett, 94, Just Announced Major Changes to His Plan to Give Away His Money

Warren Buffett continued his Thanksgiving tradition with a $1.1 billion donation of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations.

By Erin Davis
Personal Finance

Demystify the Stock Market With This Intuitive Screener

Take control of your financial future with a lifetime subscription to Tykr, on sale ahead of Black Friday.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
By Sherin Shibu
By Sherin Shibu
Living

These Are the 'Wealthiest and Safest' Places to Retire in the U.S. None of Them Are in Florida — and 2 States Swept the List.

More than 338,000 U.S. residents retired to a new home in 2023 — a 44% increase year over year.

By Amanda Breen