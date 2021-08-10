Todd Hirsch

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
VP and Chief Economist

Todd Hirsch is the vice president and chief economist for ATB Financial and is the author of four books. His podcast, titled "The Future Of," won a national award in 2021 and was ranked No. 2 in the top Canadian banking podcasts.

http://www.toddhirsch.com

Entrepreneurship

What the Law of Gravity Can Teach Us About Capitalism and Social Enterprise

Like gravity, capitalism keeps things rooted -- motivating us to learn, create and constantly improve.

