Gig Workers Are Marking the Homes of 'Tip-Baiters' on Google Maps. Find Out If Yours Is on Their List. Many Americans are over excessive tipping culture — but gig workers rely on tips to get by.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Some customers are lowering or reducing tips after the delivery's been made.
  • Gig workers are noting "tip-baiter" addresses on Google Maps privately and publicly.

Gig workers rely on tips to supplement their income, and some customers are taking advantage of it. So-called "tip-baiters" place their orders with generous tips on apps like DoorDash or Instacart — then lower or reduce them to nothing after the delivery's been made.

But some of them are facing the consequences. Gig workers are tracking "tip-baiter" addresses on Google Maps privately and publicly, Insider reported.

Tipping in general has become more contentious in recent years. According to Bankrate's annual tipping survey, 66% of U.S. adults have a negative view of tipping, and 41% believe businesses should pay employees more rather than rely on customers for tips.

Although "it was not hard to find" houses with the "tip-baiter" designation on Google Maps, the outlet noted that several points vanished after it contacted Google for comment on the story.

One Minnesota-based Instacart shopper told Insider anonymously that she first marks tip-baiters on a private map; then, if she finds out another shopper experienced the same treatment, she'll create a publicly visible landmark on Google Maps.

Does your address have the "tip-baiter" stamp of shame? If you've never lowered a tip post-delivery, you should be in the clear. And if you have, well, you might want to take a look at your house on Google Maps.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

