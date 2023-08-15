Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
More than 65% of Americans Hate Tipping. Follow These 3 Rules to Avoid Overspending, Feeling Guilty and Ripped Off. "Would you like to leave a tip today?" Not really...

Key Takeaways

  • Nearly two out of three Americans now have a negative view of tipping.
  • Experts have coined a new term, "tipflation."
  • Workers aren't as resentful as you might think if you leave a small or no tip for a small service.

Are you being asked to tip everywhere these days, from convenience stores to oil changes?

Experts are calling it "tipflation" — and it's causing a lot of confusion for consumers. People are wondering: How much do they tip now? And who do they tip? What level of service warrants a tip?

Don't worry: Here are three simple rules that can help you be appropriate, be kind, and not overspend.

