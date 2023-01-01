Kartik Jobanputra
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO
Benevolent by nature, Kartik is a diverse man of diverse and unpredictable choices, a serial entrepreneur. One may find him not just reading stoics or seizing the present like jumping off a plane. He is pro skydiver/licensed scuba. He doesn’t speak in hypotheticals and lives life by doing.
Is AI a Threat to Remote Work? Here's How to Understand the Challenges and Opportunities of AI in Business
While artificial intelligence has great potential to enhance different aspects of our lives, both personally and professionally, there still remain ethical considerations, and problem areas arise should we fail to pay attention to what exactly controls us.