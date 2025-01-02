Simple, transactional tasks don't have the hold they once did.

About 36% of U.S. adults have a side hustle in 2024, and 32% of them believe they'll always need the extra work to make ends meet, according to a survey from Bankrate.

Earlier this year, experts from Gigworker.com compiled a list of the highest-earning side hustles, which include online instruction or reselling, renting space on Airbnb or offering services on Taskrabbit. The majority of side hustlers (62%) earn less than $1,000 a month, but 15% make more than $10,000 a month, a survey from NEXT Insurance found.

