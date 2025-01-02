Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

'Gig Labor Is Here to Stay' — But Side Hustles Might Look Different in 2025. Here's What to Expect, According to an Expert. Simple, transactional tasks don't have the hold they once did.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

About 36% of U.S. adults have a side hustle in 2024, and 32% of them believe they'll always need the extra work to make ends meet, according to a survey from Bankrate.

Earlier this year, experts from Gigworker.com compiled a list of the highest-earning side hustles, which include online instruction or reselling, renting space on Airbnb or offering services on Taskrabbit. The majority of side hustlers (62%) earn less than $1,000 a month, but 15% make more than $10,000 a month, a survey from NEXT Insurance found.

Related: More Than 75% of Americans Have Side Hustles During the Holidays — Here Are the Most Popular Gigs This Season

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In