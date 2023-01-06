Subscribe for 20% off
Subscribe

Investors Could Make More Money — and Fuel the Economy — By Pouring Into This Key Industry

When it comes to accessing capital, freelancers and solopreneurs face several hurdles. By understanding their total value, investors and independent contractors can both thrive.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's no secret: When it comes to financial solutions to grow their businesses, solopreneurs and freelancers are limited; their income is volatile. Without financial capital, their income cannot grow beyond those constraints. One sustained period in the red can cause a lot of financial distress. Excessive, prolonged stress can result in decreased quality of life, mental health disorders, depression and disease.

Access to capital could stabilize finances during these periods and mitigate this stress while supporting a growing class of workers — over 20 million people full-time. Financial products designed explicitly for solopreneurs and freelancers would help launch more successful opportunities.

New Year’s Sale! Unlock this subscriber exclusive article & so much more for 20% off today.

Become an Entrepreneur+ member to get unlimited access, no ads, exclusive discounts, and complimentary magazine subscription.

Subscribe today for 20% off. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Vince McMahon Plans Return to WWE

Steve Huff

Business News

Pornhub Will Now Check Government IDs in This State. Is Yours Next?

Gabrielle Bienasz
For Subscribers

This Is the One Thing You Need If You Want to Get Paid Speaking Gigs

Brian Hilliard

Brian Hilliard

Read More