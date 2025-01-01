Harmony Oswald

Harmony Oswald is a U.S. Army veteran, Silicon Valley finance attorney and the founder & CEO of Legalucy. Visit harmonyoswald.com and legalucy.com.  Email hello@harmonyoswald.com.

Smart Business Owners Start at the End — How to Achieve Entrepreneurial Success by Taking a 'Backward Approach'

This article advises entrepreneurs to take a "backward approach" to success by first articulating their end goal, then developing milestones, and finally creating a brand, partnerships and a team to execute.

