DCDC Health Services (DCDC), operating under the brand DCDC Kidney Care, has secured a strategic investment of INR 82 crore from British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution and impact investor.

With the fresh funding, the Delhi-based healthcare provider aims to enhance access to critical dialysis treatments for low-income patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

The investment will facilitate the expansion of DCDC's network, enabling the rollout of over 900 dialysis machines across more than 100 centers in the next three years. This initiative is projected to reach over 15,000 unique patients, predominantly from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, while generating approximately 1,000 direct jobs.

Aseem Garg, Founder and CEO of DCDC, stated, "We are excited to partner with BII and expand access to high-quality and affordable dialysis treatments. Through this investment, we will continue to expand our centers, particularly in South India, focusing on Karnataka and Telangana."

Founded in 2009 by Aseem Garg and his brother Akshat Garg, DCDC Kidney Care was inspired by their grandfather, Lt Deep Chand Garg. The company operates over 190 clinics nationwide, leveraging public-private partnerships (PPP) with state governments to provide affordable dialysis treatments. These clinics cater to economically weaker sections, often through public health insurance schemes, making high-quality care accessible to underserved communities.

India faces a significant challenge in managing ESRD, with over one million patients requiring frequent dialysis sessions. Barriers such as high costs, limited access, and inconsistent quality of care disproportionately affect low-income families, forcing many to either forgo treatment or endure severe financial strain.

Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director and Head of Asia for BII, added, "Improving inclusion for economically disadvantaged groups, including access to quality, affordable healthcare, is a key priority for BII in India. Our debt facility will enable DCDC to expand its network of centers in partnership with the government, providing life-saving treatment to low-income people in remote towns."

This collaboration underscores DCDC's mission to bridge the healthcare accessibility gap, ensuring life-saving dialysis treatments reach those who need them most.