Karnataka, home to the Silicon Valley of India, will propel its way to success through public-private partnerships and its capability to establish new industrial estates alongside complementing policies and initiatives, said Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Minister for Electronics and IT/BT at Karnataka's Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) Annual Industry Meet held on Thursday in Bengaluru.

Kharge said that with continued collaboration, the state is poised to set new benchmarks in growth and innovation at regional and global levels. The Minister also expressed that the fast implementation of policies has sparked growth in critical industries such as agritech, deeptech, animation-visual effects-gaming-comics (AVGC), and spacetech.

According to Kharge, the government's progressive action plan is focused on accelerated job creation, global collaborations, and major events such as the recently-concluded Bengaluru Tech Summit, which showcased Karnataka's pole position in terms of technology and innovation.

On the sidelines of the Annual Meet, KDEM also launched its Annual Report which outlines the state's ambitions for digital development and its inputs and recommendations to the government for the FY2024-25 budget.

According to the report, the government of Karnataka, along with KDEM as its implementing agency, will focus on areas such as talent acceleration, IT products, and services with global capability centers (GCCs), the Beyond Bengaluru Programme, startup innovations and electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDMs).

The report also specified details on the Beyond Bengaluru initiative, a standalone mission to identify and nurture six new emerging clusters for technology in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, and Tumakuru, based on respective ecosystem strengths.

According to the report, the Mysuru cluster alone features 200 tech-based businesses with more than 100 startups, with industries spanning from chemicals, petrochemicals, machinery, electronics, automobile, and engineering, and the region produces 16,000-20,000 fresh graduates per year, indicating a potent talent pool.

KDEM's report in collaboration with industry partners also outlines the recommended budget initiatives made to the government. Proposals include a 'Digital Skill & Job Program' aimed at addressing the demand for digital skills with a 3-month training and internship for fresh graduates, an International Hub for Metaverse (IHM) in Mysuru, a 200-acre Drone Park in Belagavi leveraging its metal industry prowess, establishment of an electric vehicle (EV) Cluster in Belagavi and other similar initiatives.