The Ceiling Breaker: Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) Her goals are to make Piramal Pharma a $2 billion company by 2030 while achieving a 25 per cent EBITDA margin—an aim that requires a strong focus on innovation, operational excellence, and financial discipline

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited

She didn't let peoples' opinions take over. Instead she left them spellbound with her resilience, agility, and a long-term focus. Taking Piramal Pharma public was a significant milestone for Nandini Piramal, who joined the family business in 2006. One of the biggest challenges for her was to overcome biases—sometimes unspoken but always present. "Early in my journey, when I entered areas like manufacturing and operations, I could sense the skepticism. Instead of letting it discourage me, I focused on listening, learning, and proving my capabilities through action. Over time, trust was built, and perceptions started to shift," said Nandini Piramal, chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited(PPL).

Taking on a legacy is never easy. Then how did she make it happen? "When I joined the family business in 2006, my goal was not just to carry forward its legacy but to carve my own path—one built on merit, independent thinking, and strategic vision. I strongly believe leadership is about fostering a culture of debate, rational decision-making, and accountability, where respect is earned through contributions rather than entitlement," she added. Under her aegis, the pharma business was demerged from Piramal Enterprises Limited, and was listed on the Indian stock exchanges, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in October, 2022.

Actions speak louder than words, and that's exactly what the heiress did when she could sense the skepticism in a male dominated area. For her, breaking barriers has always been about resilience, adaptability and leading by example. When she stepped into manufacturing and operations, questions were raised. However, instead of confronting heads on, she chose to listen, learn, and educate herself; hence gaining a deep understanding of challenges and proved thorough action. "Over time, by making informed decisions, driving strategic initiatives, and fostering collaboration, I demonstrated that leadership is about competence, vision, and execution—not gender," she said.

Beyond internal challenges, navigating the complex global pharmaceutical landscape—from regulatory changes to supply chain disruptions—further reinforced the importance of agility, problem-solving, and strong teams. She has been leading Piramal Pharma's transformation into a global healthcare player, expanding the footprint across 100+ countries, strengthening contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), generics, and consumer healthcare businesses.

Talking about expansion plans, she shared her goals to make Piramal Pharma a $2 billion company by 2030 while achieving a 25 per cent EBITDA margin—an aim that requires a strong focus on innovation, operational excellence, and financial discipline. "Our strategy is built on three key pillars: expanding our contract manufacturing capabilities, improving operational efficiencies, and deepening customer relationships across key markets. A major driver of our growth will be innovation-led expansion in our CDMO business. Last year, nearly 50 per cent of our CDMO business came from innovative projects. We are also focusing on cost optimization and procurement strategies to improve margins while maintaining the highest standards of quality," she explained.

The company is expanding business across diverse customer segments. The portfolio is well-balanced between generic pharma, emerging biopharma, and large pharmaceutical companies, giving it a strong foundation for sustained growth.
Shrabona Ghosh

Correspondent

A journalist with a cosmopolitan mindset. I lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations' wherein I cover corporates across verticals and try to tell stories on innovations. Apart from this, I write industry pieces on FMCGs, auto, aviation, 5G and defense. 

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Uber Released Its Annual List of Things People Leave in Backseats — and It Is Wild

The rideshare giant's annual list of items that passengers left in cars will make you shake your head — and double-check the seat before you get out.

By David James
Business News

Google Layoffs Affect Hundreds in Division Working on Chrome Browser, Pixel Phones

A Google spokesperson said the move would help Google run more efficiently.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Stop Searching for Your Purpose — It's Delaying Your Success. Here's What to Focus on Instead.

Many entrepreneurs wait to "find" their purpose before acting — but purpose isn't found; it's built.

By Saulo Da Rós
Growing a Business

How I Replaced a $2,000-a-Month SEO Agency and Built My Own Growth System as a Solo Founder

15 proven tactics I used to grow my startup's visibility and backlinks — without writing a single cold email.

By Dima Maslennikov
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette