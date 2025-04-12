Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

She didn't let peoples' opinions take over. Instead she left them spellbound with her resilience, agility, and a long-term focus. Taking Piramal Pharma public was a significant milestone for Nandini Piramal, who joined the family business in 2006. One of the biggest challenges for her was to overcome biases—sometimes unspoken but always present. "Early in my journey, when I entered areas like manufacturing and operations, I could sense the skepticism. Instead of letting it discourage me, I focused on listening, learning, and proving my capabilities through action. Over time, trust was built, and perceptions started to shift," said Nandini Piramal, chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited(PPL).

Taking on a legacy is never easy. Then how did she make it happen? "When I joined the family business in 2006, my goal was not just to carry forward its legacy but to carve my own path—one built on merit, independent thinking, and strategic vision. I strongly believe leadership is about fostering a culture of debate, rational decision-making, and accountability, where respect is earned through contributions rather than entitlement," she added. Under her aegis, the pharma business was demerged from Piramal Enterprises Limited, and was listed on the Indian stock exchanges, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in October, 2022.

Actions speak louder than words, and that's exactly what the heiress did when she could sense the skepticism in a male dominated area. For her, breaking barriers has always been about resilience, adaptability and leading by example. When she stepped into manufacturing and operations, questions were raised. However, instead of confronting heads on, she chose to listen, learn, and educate herself; hence gaining a deep understanding of challenges and proved thorough action. "Over time, by making informed decisions, driving strategic initiatives, and fostering collaboration, I demonstrated that leadership is about competence, vision, and execution—not gender," she said.

Beyond internal challenges, navigating the complex global pharmaceutical landscape—from regulatory changes to supply chain disruptions—further reinforced the importance of agility, problem-solving, and strong teams. She has been leading Piramal Pharma's transformation into a global healthcare player, expanding the footprint across 100+ countries, strengthening contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), generics, and consumer healthcare businesses.

Talking about expansion plans, she shared her goals to make Piramal Pharma a $2 billion company by 2030 while achieving a 25 per cent EBITDA margin—an aim that requires a strong focus on innovation, operational excellence, and financial discipline. "Our strategy is built on three key pillars: expanding our contract manufacturing capabilities, improving operational efficiencies, and deepening customer relationships across key markets. A major driver of our growth will be innovation-led expansion in our CDMO business. Last year, nearly 50 per cent of our CDMO business came from innovative projects. We are also focusing on cost optimization and procurement strategies to improve margins while maintaining the highest standards of quality," she explained.

The company is expanding business across diverse customer segments. The portfolio is well-balanced between generic pharma, emerging biopharma, and large pharmaceutical companies, giving it a strong foundation for sustained growth.