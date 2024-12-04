Cyber Monday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Shilpa Shetty-backed WickedGud Secures INR 20 Cr in Latest Funding The Mumbai-based startup aims to use the fresh funds to expand its distribution network, enhance branding, strengthen its team, and introduce Korean-inspired flavors to its instant noodles, tapping into global food trends.

Shilpa Shetty-backed direct-to-consumer (D2C) food brand WickedGud has raised INR 20 crore in a funding round led by Orios Venture Partners, with participation from Asiana Fund and existing investors.

This comes nearly a year after the Mumbai-based startup secured INR 6 crore from prominent backers such as Titan Capital, Venture Catalyst, and Hyderabad Angels.

The fresh capital will fuel WickedGud's plans to enhance its distribution network, invest in branding and marketing, strengthen its core team, and expand its product portfolio. A key focus will be on introducing Korean flavors to its instant and cup noodles range, aligning with the growing global food trends.

"We're thrilled to announce this funding milestone as it fuels our mission to revolutionize the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space in India," said Bhuman Dani, founder of WickedGud. "In the past six months, our products have resonated deeply with consumers, seeing phenomenal growth in Reliance Retail stores and quick-commerce platforms. With recent launches on DMart, Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart, we are excited to unlock massive potential in retail and redefine what India eats."

Launched in 2021, WickedGud offers a range of healthy and indulgent food products made with wholesome ingredients and innovative Steaming and Convection Air Drying (SCAD) technology.

The startup claims to have grown fivefold in two years and operates an omnichannel distribution network, with a presence in over 2,000 retail outlets, including 400+ Reliance SMART Bazaar, Signature, and Freshpik stores.

Orios Venture Partners, Managing Partner, Rehan Yar Khan, highlighted, "We have been tracking WickedGud since its inception and Bhuman since his previous startup. Both have come a long way, and we saw that they were at an inflection point. The instant noodles market was estimated at INR 15,000 crore in 2023 and is projected to hit INR 30,000 crore by 2028."

"WickedGud is the foremost with a healthy option in this category, and the response from major retailers has been exciting. We look forward to working with Bhuman and the team to build India's leading noodle and healthy quick foods company," Khan added.
