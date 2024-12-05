The raised funds will be primarily allocated to fuel NODWIN Gaming's ongoing expansion momentum, focusing on enhancing its capabilities, growing its portfolio of intellectual properties (IPs), and strengthening its presence in emerging markets.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gurugram-based gaming and esports company NODWIN Gaming has received an INR 64 crore (approximately USD 7.7 million) investment from its parent company, Nazara Technologies.

The raised funds will be primarily allocated to fuel NODWIN Gaming's ongoing expansion momentum, focusing on enhancing its capabilities, growing its portfolio of intellectual properties (IPs), and strengthening its presence in emerging markets.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, stated, "Nazara Technologies has been a steadfast partner in our journey. Their belief in our vision propels us forward as we focus on becoming a truly global leader from India. We are committed to innovation and capturing the attention of the global youth through our new-age media offerings in emerging markets."

Founded in 2014 by Akshat Rathee and Gautam Virk, NODWIN Gaming's core business revolves around creating and monetising esports and gaming IPs, including leagues, tournaments, and reality shows.

Valued at USD 410 million as of November 2024, the company has expanded its presence across South Asia, Singapore, the Middle East, and Turkey.

NODWIN engages with professional esports athletes, teams, and content creators, catering to the youth demographic with offerings that span esports, gaming, music, comedy, and pop culture. Its roster of investors includes Nazara, KRAFTON Inc., Sony Group Corporation, and JetSynthesys.

Recently, NODWIN has expanded its portfolio with several strategic acquisitions, including the German esports and gaming marketing agency Freaks 4U Gaming, events company Comic Con, West Asia and Turkey-focused marketing agency Publishme, Singapore-based live events firm Branded, and Turkish esports and gaming company Ninja Global.

It also claims to have been growing organically and inorganically through acquisitions. In the recently announced quarter results of Q2 FY24, revenue grew 91% on a QoQ basis and 111% on a YoY basis.

The latest funding will further accelerate its growth trajectory and reinforce its vision of becoming a global powerhouse in gaming and esports.