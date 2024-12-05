Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

NODWIN Gaming Secures INR 64 Cr Investment from Nazara Technologies The raised funds will be primarily allocated to fuel NODWIN Gaming's ongoing expansion momentum, focusing on enhancing its capabilities, growing its portfolio of intellectual properties (IPs), and strengthening its presence in emerging markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming

Gurugram-based gaming and esports company NODWIN Gaming has received an INR 64 crore (approximately USD 7.7 million) investment from its parent company, Nazara Technologies.

The raised funds will be primarily allocated to fuel NODWIN Gaming's ongoing expansion momentum, focusing on enhancing its capabilities, growing its portfolio of intellectual properties (IPs), and strengthening its presence in emerging markets.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, stated, "Nazara Technologies has been a steadfast partner in our journey. Their belief in our vision propels us forward as we focus on becoming a truly global leader from India. We are committed to innovation and capturing the attention of the global youth through our new-age media offerings in emerging markets."

Founded in 2014 by Akshat Rathee and Gautam Virk, NODWIN Gaming's core business revolves around creating and monetising esports and gaming IPs, including leagues, tournaments, and reality shows.

Valued at USD 410 million as of November 2024, the company has expanded its presence across South Asia, Singapore, the Middle East, and Turkey.

NODWIN engages with professional esports athletes, teams, and content creators, catering to the youth demographic with offerings that span esports, gaming, music, comedy, and pop culture. Its roster of investors includes Nazara, KRAFTON Inc., Sony Group Corporation, and JetSynthesys.

Recently, NODWIN has expanded its portfolio with several strategic acquisitions, including the German esports and gaming marketing agency Freaks 4U Gaming, events company Comic Con, West Asia and Turkey-focused marketing agency Publishme, Singapore-based live events firm Branded, and Turkish esports and gaming company Ninja Global.

It also claims to have been growing organically and inorganically through acquisitions. In the recently announced quarter results of Q2 FY24, revenue grew 91% on a QoQ basis and 111% on a YoY basis.

The latest funding will further accelerate its growth trajectory and reinforce its vision of becoming a global powerhouse in gaming and esports.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

These Married Co-Founders Started a Business With a Name 'Nobody Could Pronounce' — Then Bootstrapped It From Their Garage to 8-Figure Revenue

Co-founders Irene Chen and Matthew Grenby are well-versed in the art of the pivot.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Terractive, The Money Club, and Atmosphere–The Store Makers Raise Funding Rounds

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Shweta Rajpal Kohli Launches Startup Policy Forum to Boost Startup Ecosystem

SPF aims to bridge the gap between founders, policymakers, and regulators to bolster India's innovative economy.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Brazen, Targeted Attack': UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot Outside Hotel in Manhattan

Brian Thompson was killed in what the NYPD says was a targeted attack.

By Erin Davis