With the fresh funding, LambdaTest plans to advance KaneAI, launching AI Native QA Agent-as-a-Service to transform software QA with AI-driven insights, scalable Test Cloud, and advanced HyperExecute automation.

LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, has raised USD 38 million in a funding round led by Avataar Ventures, with participation from Qualcomm Ventures, bringing its total funding to USD 108 million.

The funding will support the advancement of LambdaTest's groundbreaking platform, KaneAI, an "AI Native QA Agent-as-a-Service." KaneAI leverages artificial intelligence to transform software QA by delivering actionable insights, scalable test clouds, and advanced automation via its HyperExecute platform.

By reducing manual effort in test script generation by up to 70%, KaneAI addresses the complexities of modern software development lifecycles, making QA processes more efficient and streamlined.

Founded in 2017 by Asad Khan, LambdaTest has established itself as a leader in the quality assurance (QA) domain, boasting a customer base of over 15,000, including Fortune 500 and G2000 companies.

With over 2.3 million users in 130+ countries, the platform claims to have executed more than 1.2 billion tests to date. Its intelligent cloud-based solutions empower businesses to accelerate time-to-market through AI-powered test authoring, orchestration, and execution.

The company's flagship innovation, HyperExecute, offers a unified test execution and orchestration cloud that enables teams to run tests 70% faster than traditional cloud grids. By optimising test resolution times by 2.5x and reducing error detection by 60%, HyperExecute ensures companies can deliver quality software with confidence and speed.

"KaneAI is more than a tool—it's a transformative approach to QA, empowering teams to test smarter and faster, with less manual effort," said Asad Khan, CEO and Co-founder of LambdaTest. "With this investment, we're excited to redefine the future of QA on a global scale."

"In a world where literally every industry and company is going through digital transformation, LambdaTest now becomes a must-have solution that delivers the best customer experience and accelerated time to market while also meaningfully cutting costs," said Nishant Rao, Founding Partner at Avataar.

"As AI applications on the cloud and on devices become more prevalent, continuous testing with AI-driven automation is essential for accelerating release cycles and improving CI/CD pipeline efficiency," said Quinn Li, Senior Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Global Head of Qualcomm Ventures. "LambdaTest's comprehensive product suite is transforming software quality assurance with AI-driven autonomous testing systems."

With a 105% YoY growth and robust AI-powered tools, LambdaTest is poised to lead the future of QA, reinforcing its position as a global market leader in a rapidly evolving industry.