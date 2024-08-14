Get All Access for $5/mo

Everyone's Social Security Number Has Reportedly Been Compromised in a Massive Data Hack A hacking group allegedly leaked 2.7 billion pieces of data.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • The hacking group USDoD is claiming responsibility for leaking the personal information of Americans for $3.5 million.
  • The records include names, addresses, and social security numbers.

The social security number of every American may have been compromised in a massive cybersecurity breach that could threaten the identity of all citizens.

The hacking group USDoD claims that they've leaked 2.7 billion personal information records, including social security numbers, full names, and home addresses from a data broker called National Public Data (NPD).

NPD is a background check agency that gives sensitive personal information to potential employers and staffing agencies during screening processes, as well as private investigators.

According to a class action lawsuit, NPD obtained the data without consent, and the breach occurred sometime in April 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that "upon information and belief" USDoD was "able to exfiltrate the unencrypted PII of billions of individuals" and that the personal information was "published, offered for sale and sold on the Dark Web by cybercriminals."

According to BleepingComputer, the data was leaked for $3.5 million.

How do I know if I was hacked?

There are several ways to check if you've had your personal information leaked.

First, monitor your credit reports and look for unauthorized or fraudulent activity, including opening new bank accounts, credit cards, or large withdrawals.

If you receive notice from a debt collector or notice fraudulent activity, contact your financial institutions and law enforcement.

Also, be the first to initiate calls (meaning if you get a call, tell them you'll call back), and don't give out your social security number.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

