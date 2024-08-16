Get All Access for $5/mo

Donald Trump Reportedly Owns Over $1 Million in Cryptocurrency The former President reported the assets in a regulatory financial filing on Thursday.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • In a regulatory financial filing on Thursday, Trump claimed to own between $1 million and $5 million in cryptocurrency.
  • The assets claimed were a cryptocurrency wallet and a “virtual Ethereum key”.

Ahead of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, the future of cryptocurrency and its regulation has become a topic of discussion among voters.

On Thursday, a regulatory financial filing by Republican nominee Donald Trump showed that the former President owns over $1 million in crypto, showing Silicon Valley that the presidential candidate may have favorable crypto policies derived from personal interest.

Related: Mark Cuban Says He's Received 'Multiple Questions' From Kamala Harris About Crypto

The financial filing stated that Trump owns a cryptocurrency wallet and a "virtual Ethereum key" which, depending on the current markets, can range in value from $1 million to $5 million.

Trump's current stance on crypto is a "hands-off" approach allowing the market to self-regulate.

The former President now also accepts cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, as funding for his campaign, signaling a strong pivot from his prior stance that crypto was a "scam" and "disaster waiting to happen."

In an interview with Bloomberg, Trump championed Bitcoin mining in the U.S. to curb China's growing influence over the market.

"If we don't do it, China is going to figure it out, and China's going to have it—or somebody else," Trump said.

Last month, Mark Cuban told Decrypt in an interview that he had been fielding calls from Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' team about cryptocurrency and advice on the market.

Related: Musk, Trump Hit With Federal Labor Charges Over Livestream

Cuban then accused Silicon Valley leaders that support Trump of doing so as a "Bitcoin play."

"What will drive the price of BTC is lower tax rates and tariffs, which if history is any guide (and it's not always ), will be inflationary," Cuban explained on X. "Combine that with global uncertainty as to the geopolitical role of the USA, and the impact on the US Dollar as a reserve currency, and you can't align the stars any better for a BTC price acceleration."
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

6 Ways to Use the Power of Storytelling in Your PR Campaigns

It's not a new message, but it's an important message worth repeating to any business hoping to cultivate a lasting connection with existing and potential clients: Tell a story. This potent form of PR speaks to people much louder than advertising slogans, graphs and charts, or sales pitches.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Starting a Business

She Batched a Beloved Product at Home, Inspired By a Black-Owned Business From the 1960s. Then It Became a Multimillion-Dollar Brand: 'We'd Never Intended This.'

Arsha Jones, founder and CEO of Capital City Mambo Sauce, wanted to satisfy a very specific craving — and it led to a seven-figure business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Build a Stronger Workforce with the HR Power Pack Learning Bundle

Incorporate strategic HR management, recruitment, and talent development for a lasting impact.

By StackCommerce
Franchise

This CEO Grew 10 Brands to More Than 1,600 Franchises — Here's The Secret to His Success

In his nearly 40 years in business, this CEO has often been asked if there's a formula for success. There is, and he shares his here.

By Ray Titus
Living

Gen Z and Millennials No Longer Want to Relax on Vacation — Here's What They're Looking for Instead

A new survey found sharp contrasts between what Gen Z, millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers want to do when traveling.

By David James
Innovation

I Am an Investor in OpenAI — Here's What Other Investors Must Consider About The Biggest Risks and Benefits of AI

As an investor in both OpenAI and xAI, I continuously ask myself the ethical ramifications of this new technology, how intelligent it is and whether it is the best path forward for humanity.

By Ozi Amanat