Mark Zuckerberg Commissioned a Giant Statue of His Wife Priscilla Chan and Placed It in the Yard The sculpture was created by artist Daniel Arsham.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Mark Zuckerberg commissioned a giant sculpture of his wife, Priscilla Chan, from the artist Daniel Arsham.
  • The turquoise sculpture features a replica of Chan's face and body emblazoned with silver wings.

Mark Zuckerberg's love for his wife is a form of art — or maybe it's to apologize for that backyard octagon.

Late Tuesday, Zuckerberg revealed on Instagram that he had gifted his wife, Priscilla Chan, 39, a gigantic turquoise statue of herself and placed it in the yard. It's at least 7 feet tall.


"Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife," Meta's CEO captioned the photo, which featured Chan standing with the artwork, sipping a cup of coffee in a robe.

The statue features Chan walking barefoot and staring off into the distance, wrapped in a flowing silver garment that appears to resemble angel wings.

"The more of me the better," Chan commented on the photo.

Zuckerberg credited the sculpture to artist Daniel Arsham, who created a collection of turquoise and silver sculptures, among other works. According to Heritage Auctions, Arsham's artwork can fetch between $1,000 to $450,000 a pop.

Zuckerberg clarified in the comments that this wasn't a spur-of-the-moment gesture, but something he's been considering for a while.

"I just try to keep a steady stream of creative projects going," he explained. "I've joked about making a sculpture of her for years and when the opportunity to work with Arsham came up I finally did it!"

The statue appears to be the yard. Maybe it's next to his MMA octagon.

Meta's CEO may not be the only billionaire who permanently etched his partner in stone.

On Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' yacht named "Koru," a sculpture of a woman's body is etched on the front of the boat, which people have noticed looks similar to his fiancé, Lauren Sanchez. Bezos and Sanchez have not commented on the speculation.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Zuckerberg's net worth was an estimated $188 billion.

