The pair was spotted off the coast of Portofino, Italy.

Jeff Bezos' $500 million superyacht has been making waves (and not just in the ocean) since the public learned of its controversial riff with the Dutch shipyard where it was being built and its over-the-top amenities and features.

Now in sailing shape, photos of Bezos cruising through the Italian Riviera with his fiancé Lauren Sanchez hit the internet on Wednesday, showing the billionaire dotingly playing the role of "Instagram Fiancé" as he snapped photos of Sanchez to get the perfect shot.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos on the Koru sailing yacht on June 12, 2023, in Portofino, Italy (Getty Images)

Bezos named the vessel Koru, which is the name of a spiral shape based on the appearance of a new "unfurling silver fern frond." In Māori culture, the symbol symbolizes new life, growth, strength, and peace.

A figure of a woman's body is also emblazoned on the front of the boat, which eagle-eyed Bezos fans have noticed bares an uncanny resemblance to Sanchez. Bezos has not confirmed nor denied the speculation.

The boat is roughly 417 feet long and reportedly the largest sailing yacht in the world.

Bezos' sailing yacht "Koru" sails through the Mediterranean off the coast of Ibiza (Getty Images)

In the sculpture, the woman figure is wearing a necklace with the Koru symbol.

Bezos' net worth as of Wednesday afternoon was an estimated $151 billion.