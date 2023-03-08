The 417-foot boat is rumored to belong to the billionaire and Amazon founder.

Jeff Bezos' mysterious mega yacht, which cost an estimated $500 million to build, has been the cause of much contention in the past due to its massive size nearly becoming the reason that a historic bridge in the Netherlands was going to need to be dismantled.

Instead, after public outcry, the boat was towed from the Dutch shipyard where it was built without its sails, thus saving the famed Koningshaven Bridge in Rotterdam from being taken apart.

Word on the boat went relatively silent until this week when footage was released that reportedly shows the billionaire's massive ship (called Koru) out at sea a few weeks ago.

The giant sailing yacht reportedly left Rotterdam on February 13 and took a trial run sailing the North Sea, per the footage released by Dutch Yachting.

Bezos originally commissioned the yacht to be built in May 2021 by Dutch-based boating company Oceanco, dubbed project Y721. It's rumored to have multiple decks, a pool, and a separate, smaller yacht with a helipad to allow the billionaire easy access to and from the boat.

Neither the Amazon founder nor Oceanco have confirmed that Bezos owns the boat seen in the footage.

A look at Bezos' rumored mega yacht in the Oceanco shipyard in August 2022. (via Shutterstock)

It's no secret that Bezos is a fan of privacy and luxury when it comes to his time off.

Just months after he paid for the commission of Koru, he reportedly purchased a $78 million Hawaiian compound called the Carter Estate, which includes a deeded cover part of the Pacific Ocean, making Bezos not only the owner of a private beach but of a part of the ocean itself.

Bezos' net worth was an estimated $118.1 billion as of Wednesday afternoon.