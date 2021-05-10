The vessel is reportedly one of the largest sailing yachts ever built in the Netherlands.

Jeff Bezos has commissioned a $500 million mega yacht, Bloomberg reports. The yacht is reportedly longer than a football field, features several decks and will have a support yacht with a helipad.

Bezos placed the order two years ago for the luxury ship, which is being built by Dutch company Oceanco. The vessel will be one of the largest sailing yachts ever built in the Netherlands, the unofficial capital of boat-building for the super rich, according to Bloomberg. The project is known as Y721 and has been a closely guarded secret.

What's not a secret is Bezos's fondness for yacht travel. In 2019, the Amazon founder and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were spotted on entertainment mogul David Geffen's yacht off the coast of Spain and later sailing with designer Diane Von Furstenberg and her partner. This year, the couple was spotted on a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Sam Tucker, research head of London-based company VesselsValue, says the boating industry has particularly exploded amid the luxury industry boom.

"It's impossible to get a slot in a new-build yard," Tucker says, in an interview with Bloomberg. "They're totally booked."

Second-hand is probably not an option for Bezos, who reclaimed the title of world's richest man from Elon Musk this year, according to Bloomberg Wealth. Bezos is worth an estimated $191 billion.

