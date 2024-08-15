Get All Access for $5/mo

Kevin O'Leary Says He's a 'Huge Fan' of Elon Musk, Wants Him in Trump's Cabinet if Elected O'Leary's son works for Tesla.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Kevin O'Leary praised Elon Musk during an appearance on Fox's "The Big Money Show" on Tuesday.
  • O'Leary said that he thought Musk would be a "good" addition to Trump's cabinet if elected and praised the Tesla CEO's "executional skills."

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary has not been shy about his support for Donald Trump ahead of the election this November — and now he's touting one of Trump's most vocal supporters.

O'Leary stopped by Fox News' "The Big Money Show" on Tuesday to voice his support for Elon Musk — and was candid about how he believed the country would benefit if Musk were to take a spot in Trump's cabinet, should he be elected.

"The guy's a no BS guy. He's very transparent, and he really knows what he's doing. He has executional skills," O'Leary said.

The O'Leary Ventures chairman likened Musk to a "modern-day Bruce Wayne" and gushed over the Tesla founder's accomplishments.

"You may not like him, you may not like his communication style, but look at what he's accomplished," O'Leary said. "You know, I have to disclose something. I am a huge fan of Elon Musk, and for full disclosure, my son works for him and loves his job at Tesla."

Musk confirmed in May that there had "not been any discussions of a role" for him in the government should Trump win, however, in recent weeks, the billionaire has cozied up to the Republican nominee and asserted himself as one of Trump's most public supporters.

Earlier this week, Trump and Musk appeared together in a livestream conversation on X.

O'Leary publicly criticized VP Kamala Harris, also on Fox News, earlier this month.

"It would be important to leave aside the politics and ask what has Kamala Harris actually done, actually achieved?" he said, at the time.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

