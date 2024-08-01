Get All Access for $5/mo

Mark Cuban Slams Kevin O'Leary on Social Media After TV Appearance: 'Take This Interview Out Behind the Barn' The two longtime coworkers are filming Season 16 of ABC's "Shark Tank," set to air this fall. It's also scheduled to be Cuban's last.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Mark Cuban criticized his 13-season co-star Kevin O'Leary on social media after O'Leary appeared on Fox News.
  • O'Leary questioned Kamala Harris's record and asked what she's "actually achieved."
  • The two are used to battling for new businesses on "Shark Tank."

The Sharks are circling.

"Shark Tank" co-stars and friends Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary are duking it out on social media after O'Leary appeared on Fox News.

Related: Mark Cuban Has Been Advising Kamala Harris on Crypto

In the clip, O'Leary slammed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and alleged that a Democratic donor friend told him they were having "buyer's remorse" over Harris. The Canadian entrepreneur then compared the situation to Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"You should take this interview out behind the barn," Cuban cheekily wrote to O'Leary in a post on X.

"They just thought he was the 'it' guy. Look at the country now it's, it's wiped out it because it turns out the guy had no executional skills," O'Leary said. "It would be important to leave aside the politics and ask what has Kamala Harris actually done, actually achieved?"

Cuban, meanwhile, is one of hundreds of Silicon Valley investors supporting Harris's campaign for President. The billionaire and Cost Plus Drugs entrepreneur has also been sharing Harris memes on Threads and is reportedly advising the campaign on crypto.

Related: Mark Cuban Offers Rare Praise to Elon Musk: 'Outstanding'

"I'm getting multiple questions from her camp about crypto," Cuban previously said. "The feedback I'm getting, but certainly not confirmed by the VP, is that she will be far more open to business, [artificial intelligence], crypto, and government as a service."

O'Leary did not appear to publicly respond as of press time.

"Shark fight!" a few users commented on the post.

The two longtime coworkers are currently filming Season 16 of ABC's "Shark Tank," set to air this fall. It's also scheduled to be Cuban's last.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com.

