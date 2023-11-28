'It's Time': Mark Cuban Is Leaving 'Shark Tank' The billionaire shared the news on the "All the Smoke" podcast.

By Emily Rella

It's the end of an era for billionaire and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban. The Mavericks owner announced he will leave ABC's hit show after Season 16 next year.

Appearing on the "All the Smoke" podcast hosted by former NBA stars Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Cuban revealed that he had one more season left in him before he departs the show for good.

"This is our 15th year. Next year, our 16th year, is [going to] be my last year, so I got one more year to go," he said. "It's time."

Cuban discussed the longevity of the show and the real-life success stories that have helped entrepreneurs and their businesses flourish.

"I feel like in doing 'Shark Tank' all these years, we've trained a generation of entrepreneurs, multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of 'Shark Tank' and show their business and get a deal, it's going to inspire generations of kids," he said. "That's what happens, right? Now we've got people coming on [telling me] I watched you when I was 10 years old."

Cuban has been a staple on the show since 2011, though it initially premiered in August 2009. The billionaire has since invested at least 85 companies that have pitched for investments.

ABC did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Mark Cuban is also the owner and CEO of healthcare company Cost Plus Drugs and has an estimated net worth of $6.42 billion, per Bloomberg.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

