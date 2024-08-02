Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nestled in the heart of San Francisco, Black Serum Tattoo is a sanctuary of art and empathy, curated meticulously by its owner, Brücius Zylander, to help first-time clients and tattoo enthusiasts alike feel at ease in a judgment-free space.

Before he had his studio, Zylander felt intimidated by tattoo artists. "When I was young and I went into a tattoo shop, my ideas were turned down. I was pretty much kicked out," he says.

Now, as a business owner, he emphasizes treating clients with the utmost respect and consideration. "I like to treat the client the way I wish to be treated," he says. "Typically, my clients don't have many tattoos — some don't have any — and I feel honored that they come to me for the first one or their only one."

This philosophy has shaped how Black Serum operates, making it a welcoming space for everyone, regardless of their tattoo experience. Listen to the episode below to hear directly from Zylander.

Another expectation Zylander sets is being candid about his artistic preferences and limitations. Being honest with potential clients about his capabilities helps maintain a high standard of work.

"I can't tattoo big pieces because I use a really small needle," he explains. "For me, it's [about] detail in subject matter, not size."

His specialization in detailed, smaller tattoos, particularly of animals and birds, allows him to excel and stand out in the industry. When it comes to designs outside his expertise, Zylander is straightforward about his limitations. This transparency ensures clients are always matched with the right artist for their vision, whether at Black Serum or through a referral to another studio.

This level of personalized and conscientious attention extends through the Black Serum experience, particularly when establishing customer comfort and trust.

"If the artist sympathizes with the client, understands the client, and connects with them, [then] we make sure the client is comfortable in many ways," Zylander says. "Some come to get a tattoo that is so significant — maybe it's a memorial tattoo, maybe it's a broken heart or just a turn on events in their life — so we have a responsibility. It is a serious matter."

Building upon the personalized experience, the studio operates by appointment only, which allows for detailed consultations and a relaxed atmosphere. This model attracts many customers who aren't as likely to pop into a tattoo studio on a whim.

"Most of our clients are in science, nature, antiquity," he says. "My studio and I draw a certain kind of client to the space, and I make sure that my artists are tuned into that. [This] combination culminates in the piece that they always wanted [but] were shy about getting, and didn't find the artist to do it until they researched [and found Black Serum]."

Through its dedication to artistry and customer service, Black Serum Tattoo exemplifies how understanding and addressing the specific needs of your clients can lead to a highly successful and sought-after business. Zylander's commitment to creating a comfortable, respectful and artistically enriching environment is a testament to the power of combining passion with exceptional service.

Zylander's approach to running Black Serum Tattoo offers valuable lessons for other business owners:

Personalization is key. Adapt your services to meet each client's unique needs. This personalized approach enhances the customer experience and fosters loyalty and referrals.

Embrace your niche. Know your strengths, and be open about your limitations. This honesty helps manage customer expectations and builds trust, helping ensure clients always receive the best possible product.

Create an inviting atmosphere. Your business's environment plays a crucial role in how customers feel. Creating a space that reflects your business's values and culture can make clients feel welcomed and comfortable.

Editorial contributions by Kristi Lindahl