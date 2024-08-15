Want to know what people really think? Use this "requesting reactions" strategy.

Here's why: People rarely tell you what they think — which means that employees don't give critical information to their bosses and managers. Without this critical information, teams can become bitter, and projects will stall out. That's why, to get honest feedback, managers need to be more strategic with the questions they ask, according to Jeff Wetzler, who has been studying this subject for years — and who identified the "requesting reactions" strategy.

