Signing out of account, Standby...
Anthony Lamot
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Co-Founder of DESelect
Anthony Lamot spent over seven years in CRM and marketing automation. At Toyota Motor Europe, Lamot helped roll out SFMC to 30 markets in less than a year. Before that, he founded a startups mentoring program and a booking site for sailing trips. He holds an MSc in work psychology (MCL).
Follow Anthony Lamot on Social
Latest
Things You Should Consider Before Starting Out With Marketing Cloud
Everything you need to know to implement your own effective marketing plan.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder
-
Michael Fenech
Start-up advisor and e-Commerce expert
-
Josh Steimle
Speaker, writer and entrepreneur
-
Erika Lance
Chief HR Officer
-
Leonardo Mattiazzi
EVP, Global Innovation at CI&T
-
Matt Giffune
Co-founder at Occupier
-
Valentina Fomenko
Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA