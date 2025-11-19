Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As CEOs plan for 2026, uncertainty and rapid change can make it easy to get stuck in incremental thinking. From persistent economic volatility to shifting workforce expectations and the acceleration of AI adoption, many business leaders are defaulting to caution. CEOs lean toward playing it safe and can be hesitant to make big moves.

Caution is understandable, as the past few years have been unpredictable. However, that mindset can be dangerous. Incremental progress might feel secure, but it rarely leads to real growth. Now is the time to think big — to revisit the long-term vision and ensure every part of the strategy supports it.

Below are five considerations for best-in-class leaders as they map out their strategic plans for 2026 and beyond:

1. Think big, not incremental

Right now, many leaders are frozen by uncertainty. They’re so focused on surviving the next quarter that they’ve lost sight of the bigger picture. Hitting a few short-term targets might feel like progress, but focusing solely on the short term could come at the expense of long-term success.

Incremental thinking can quietly stall growth. When leaders lower their expectations or assume the next year will be a “reset” period, they stop challenging their teams to innovate. Employees pick up on that mindset immediately. If leaders tell their team it’s going to be a tough year, they’ll take that as permission to play it safe.

The best leaders keep their long-term vision front and center, even in uncertain times. These long-term goals drive every decision.

2. Integrate external trends strategically

One of the biggest mistakes I see leaders make is tinkering with trends without a clear strategy. Take AI, for example. Some companies are experimenting with tools and calling it a strategy. But the most successful CEOs develop a clear plan for how AI fits into their business, enhances their operations and strengthens their value proposition. Otherwise, AI becomes a distraction rather than a driver of growth.

The same principle applies to workforce strategy. Hybrid and flexible work arrangements are here to stay. According to our recent Vistage research, CEOs are increasingly settling into stable workplace models: 43% report a hybrid workforce, 45% are fully onsite, and 8% are fully remote. Retention now depends on giving workers choice and autonomy. In many industries, leaders are adapting how they communicate, manage and engage teams to make flexibility work without sacrificing alignment or culture.

Supply chains and geopolitics are other critical areas where leaders can’t afford to be reactive. Businesses with connections to global supply chains are proactively planning to manage tariffs, regulations and potential disruptions. Waiting until a problem hits is too late. Strategic leaders anticipate these risks and build their plans around them, rather than hoping for their preferred outcome.

3. Communicate mission, vision and values relentlessly

Leaders may assume their teams understand their organization’s mission, vision and values because they shared them at a past employee meeting. In reality, people forget. They get caught up in day-to-day tasks and lose sight of why the work matters. Especially in hybrid or decentralized work environments, effective communication is constant, clear and specific.

And, great leadership isn’t just about talking. It’s about listening and empowering others. The people closest to the frontline often have the best ideas. Great leaders encourage them to speak up, take ownership and contribute solutions.

4. Balance growth ambitions with focused investment

Ambition is essential, but so is focus. Great leaders filter every decision and new initiative through the lens of their core business purpose. They ask: “Does this move us closer to being the very best at what we do?” If the answer is no, then it’s a distraction.

Focused investment may mean saying “no” as often as “yes.” Growth doesn’t come from piling on more initiatives. It comes from concentrating energy, resources and attention on the few things that truly drive value.

5. Prioritize the metrics that truly matter

One common pitfall in strategic planning is focusing on too many metrics. When everything feels important, nothing really is. Successful leaders identify the single key success metric that drives their business forward. This metric helps track whether a company is fulfilling its purpose and moving the organization in the right direction.

Once that metric is defined, dashboards, reports and meetings are simplified. Too often, teams get bogged down in secondary metrics that create noise but don’t drive impact. In effective organizations, every initiative, KPI and project supports the primary goal.

If there’s one piece of advice I would give CEOs planning for 2026, it’s this: Lead the strategic planning process. Great leaders don’t delegate strategy to someone else or treat it like a box to check. They know they need to be in the room, asking the tough questions, shaping the direction and ensuring the team is aligned with the vision.

They are also disciplined about where they invest their time, energy, and resources. The companies that succeed will be the ones that combine bold vision with relentless focus, clear priorities and leadership that actively guides the path forward.