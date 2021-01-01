Romesh Hettiarachchi

Romesh Hettiarachchi

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Commercial Lawyer

Romesh Hettiarachchi leverages his experiences in business, law and technology to help entrepreneurs solve problems, minimize risks and adapt their business to the needs of the digital economy. Romesh provides legal services to Canadians through B&I Legal Counsel.

https://www.bilawyers.ca

Follow Romesh Hettiarachchi on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Starting a Business

The Dos and Don'ts of Starting a Side Business

While starting a side business can be exciting, it is critical that you take some proactive steps to avoid getting in trouble with your employer.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like