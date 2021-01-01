Romesh Hettiarachchi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Commercial Lawyer
Romesh Hettiarachchi leverages his experiences in business, law and technology to help entrepreneurs solve problems, minimize risks and adapt their business to the needs of the digital economy. Romesh provides legal services to Canadians through B&I Legal Counsel.
Follow Romesh Hettiarachchi on Social
Latest
The Dos and Don'ts of Starting a Side Business
While starting a side business can be exciting, it is critical that you take some proactive steps to avoid getting in trouble with your employer.
More Authors You Might Like
-
John Boitnott
Journalist, Digital Media Consultant and Investor
-
-
Matt Tucker
CEO of Koan
-
-
Morissa Schwartz
Owner of Dr. Rissy's Writing & Marketing
-
Maria Brito
Art Advisor, Curator, Entrepreneur, Author, Speaker, TV Host
-
-
Kevin Leyes
Chairman of Leyes Empire, CEO of Leyes Media and VVS