About Phil Bohlender
Phil is a Global Leadership Development and Business Transformation consultant who worked for multiple healthcare companies including Aetna, Humana, and Cigna over his 35-year corporate career. As an openly gay man, his roles included leader, consultant, mentor, coach, author, and speaker.
