Mike Moyer
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Inventor of Slicing Pie
Mike Moyer has started and run companies ranging from clothing manufacturing to marketing technology. Today, he runs Slicing Pie, a SaaS company that helps startup founders create fair equity splits. He teaches at Northwestern University. His books include "The Slicing Pie Handbook."
The Secret to Pitching Your Business Plan in Just 10 Minutes
This outline breaks down a business plan pitch minute by minute so you can stay on topic and build the necessary interest and excitement.
