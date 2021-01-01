Signing out of account, Standby...
David Gold
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President at Hisense USA
With nearly ten years of experience in supply-chain, manufacturing and factory expansion, David Gold oversees the growth of Hisense across multiple categories including TV, home appliances and audio. He led Hisense to become the fastest growing of the top six television brands in the country.
Follow David Gold on Social
Latest
Why Digitizing the Supply Chain Will Be the Next Global Technology Movement
With the global health crisis continuing to wreak havoc on essentials like microchips, building materials, and food, accelerating a pivot to supply-chain digitization is vital, and there are practical ways to do it.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Vitaly Alexandrov
Founder & CEO at Food Rocket
-
Justine Beauregard
Marketing Strategist + Coach
-
Ian Morris
CEO of Likewise, Inc.
-
Scott Bartnick
COO at Otter PR
-
Anna Johansson
Freelance writer
-
-
Brendan P. Keegan
CEO of Merchants Fleet
-
StackCommerce
Account Manager