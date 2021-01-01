David Gold

David Gold

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President at Hisense USA

With nearly ten years of experience in supply-chain, manufacturing and factory expansion, David Gold oversees the growth of Hisense across multiple categories including TV, home appliances and audio. He led Hisense to become the fastest growing of the top six television brands in the country.

https://www.hisense-usa.com/

Follow David Gold on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Technology

Why Digitizing the Supply Chain Will Be the Next Global Technology Movement

With the global health crisis continuing to wreak havoc on essentials like microchips, building materials, and food, accelerating a pivot to supply-chain digitization is vital, and there are practical ways to do it.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like