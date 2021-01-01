About Vincent Tricarico
Vincent Tricarico is a respected executive in the dietary-supplement industry and is well-known for his ability to consistently build and grow successful teams that produce results. He currently serves as EVP for Twinlab Consolidation Corporation and NutraScience Labs.
