Krishna Athal

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Start-Up Community and Incubation Manager of Turbine

As a recipient of numerous leadership and innovation awards, Krishna Athal has a bachelor’s degree in business and enterprise from Edinburgh (UK), an MBA in leadership and management from York (UK) and is currently a PhD candidate in leadership and entrepreneurship.

https://turbine.mu/

Growth Strategies

Impact-Driven Startups Are a Gold-Mine for Investors

Investors across the globe are finding ways to unleash the power of their capital by trying out different industries and business models.

