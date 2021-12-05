Signing out of account, Standby...
Lizet Zayas
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO
Lizet Zayas founded Successfully and is an international consultant for companies, startups and private clients. She's also a speaker, innovator, sustainability and company-responsibility advisor, marketing strategist, philanthropist and social-change advocate. Learn more at Lizetzayas.com.
How to Overcome Anticipatory Anxiety as an Entrepreneur
Anticipatory anxiety is common among entrepreneurs, but making some changes in our businesses and even our resumes can set the foundation for a great start.
