Lizet Zayas

Lizet Zayas

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO

Lizet Zayas founded Successfully and is an international consultant for companies, startups and private clients. She's also a speaker, innovator, sustainability and company-responsibility advisor, marketing strategist, philanthropist and social-change advocate. Learn more at Lizetzayas.com.

http://www.Successfully.world

Follow Lizet Zayas on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Entrepreneurs

How to Overcome Anticipatory Anxiety as an Entrepreneur

Anticipatory anxiety is common among entrepreneurs, but making some changes in our businesses and even our resumes can set the foundation for a great start.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like