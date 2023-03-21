Overcoming This Common Way of Thinking Is How You Can Make Better Decisions

Being blind to the possibility of outlier events can mean sabotaging your decision-making and future. Here's how to short-circuit that tendency.

learn more about Christopher Myers

By Christopher Myers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The 2020s have been a tumultuous time, particularly for "geriatric millennials" like me, who grew up in a period of unprecedented peace and prosperity. The shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Europe, the rise of an antagonistic China and social upheaval in the U.S. can seem at once surreal and psychologically overwhelming. Despite these challenges, many of us continue to carry on with business as usual, only to be caught off guard by further outlier events. So why do we continue to operate in this way, and what can be done about it? The answer lies in understanding and overcoming a pervasive thought process known as the "normalcy bias."

Put simply, the term refers to a tendency to underestimate the likelihood of unexpected events, and so assume that things will continue as they have in the past. This heuristic can lead to serious errors in judgment, particularly when it comes to occurrences like pandemics, financial collapses or natural disasters.

One of the key dangers of the normalcy bias is that it can blind us to the possibility of such events. This can be particularly problematic when dealing with inherently complex and unpredictable systems like global politics, finance and technology. To illustrate this point, we need only consider the early days of Covid-19, when the idea of a global pandemic killing millions seemed like a conspiracy theorist's fever dream.

Related: How to Strengthen Your Business Against the Threat of Natural Disasters

Entrepreneurs and leaders of all stripes have a particular responsibility to be aware of normalcy bias and to guard against its potential pitfalls. They can begin by seeking diverse perspectives and opinions, which also means surrounding themselves with people who think differently than they do, and who are willing to challenge assumptions. By hearing a range of viewpoints, leaders can gain a more nuanced understanding of complex issues, and so reduce the risk of making hasty and ill-informed decisions.

Another way to guard against normalcy bias is to rely on data and objective analysis. While past experiences can be valuable sources of information, they can also be misleading. Focusing instead on internal company and external market research produces a more accurate and comprehensive understanding of factors driving just about any situation.

It's also important for leaders to be willing to take calculated risks and to be prepared for the unexpected. While it's impossible to predict the future with complete accuracy, taking steps to prepare for a range of possible outcomes is part of a leader's mandate. This means being willing to invest in contingency planning — building resilience in organizations and developing strategies for responding to unforeseen events. For example, a business could invest in crisis management training or establish a dedicated risk management team to proactively identify and address potential threats.

Related: Here's Why a Crisis May Actually Be the Best Thing That Can Happen to You

While it may seem pessimistic to acknowledge the difficulties that lie ahead, it's important to recognize the unprecedented risks we face. From the pandemic to the breakneck speed of AI development, the future is fraught with unpredictable and potentially destabilizing circumstances. And the tendency to think statically is not just an individual problem, but a systemic one: Scores of institutions and organizations are built on assumptions of stability and predictability. As a society, we need to be willing to build more resilient systems that can adapt to unexpected changes.

So, as leaders and entrepreneurs, it's our responsibility to be proactive and prepared — to embrace the possibility of outlier events and plan for a range of scenarios. In doing so, we will lead organizations through uncertain times and emerge stronger and more resilient.
Christopher Myers

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

CEO @ B:Side Capital + Fund, Professor @ W.P. Carey School of Business

Chris Myers is the CEO of B:Side Capital and B:Side Fund, one of the nation's largest SBA lenders. He also serves as a professor of entrepreneurship and management at Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business.

Related Topics

Leadership Psychology Crisis Management Strategic Planning Biases

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Living

Get the Best Price Online for This Dog Health Test

This simple test includes insights into 20 areas of a dog's health.

By Entrepreneur Store

Living

3 Daily Habits That Will Positively Affect and Protect Your Mental Health

Starting simple with daily habits can work wonders in improving your mental health.

By Kelly Hyman

Celebrity Entrepreneurs

'I Dreaded Falling in Love.' Rupert Murdoch Is Getting Hitched for the Fifth Time.

The 92-year-old media tycoon announces he will wed former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith.

By Jonathan Small

Living

Are Co-Working Spaces Worth the Money?

Here's how to determine if a co-working membership is right for you.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Report: Disney Is Expected to Start Layoffs In April With 4,000 Employees

"I do not make this decision lightly," said Disney CEO Bob Iger.

By Jonathan Small