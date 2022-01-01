Scott Miker

Scott Miker

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Author, Speaker, Business Operations Professional

Scott Miker is the author of "You Can’t Surf from the Shore: An Introduction to the Systems and Habits Approach to Improvement" and writes a weekly blog on using systems at ScottMiker.com. His career has focused on business operations and how to improve a business’s systems and processes to grow.

https://www.scottmiker.com/

Follow Scott Miker on Social

LinkedIn Book RSS

Latest

Starting a Business

Focusing on Your Perfect Business Plan Actually Holds You Back

When you are starting a business, progress is of the utmost importance.

Continue Reading
Growth Strategies

A Four-Step Approach That Will Make Your Business Profitable

To make this strategy work, you need to know the numbers behind your business.

Continue Reading
Growth Strategies

3 Reasons Entrepreneurs Struggle When Building Business Systems

The most optimal way to run a company is by focusing on business systems.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like