Signing out of account, Standby...
Kent Huffman
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Fractional CMO
Kent Huffman is a fractional CMO, strategic marketer, brand builder, growth driver, board member, two-time published book author and serial entrepreneur who loves all things related to marketing, branding and growth. He currently serves as the CEO of two boutique marketing firms in Texas.
Follow Kent Huffman on Social
Latest
5 Steps for Creating a Lean, Mean Growth Machine
Implementing this streamlined marketing and branding model will help you generate profitable growth for your company or organization much faster, with less effort, and at a lower cost.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Brandon Pena
Founder & CEO of 787 Coffee
-
Jen Sugermeyer
Founder/Life Coach/Author/Keynote Speaker
-
Sabrina Philipp
Business Growth Strategist
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Aimee Tariq
Founder and CEO of A Life With Health
-
Pia Beck
Business Consultant, Community Leader
-
Morissa Schwartz
Owner of Dr. Rissy's Writing & Marketing
-
Saurabh Kumar
CEO of Rezolve.AI