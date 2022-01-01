Signing out of account, Standby...
Yan Katcharovski
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder @ Schoolio
10 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Starting Your Entrepreneurial Journey
Do you have what it takes to make it as an entrepreneur? Ask yourself these 10 questions.
3 Bootstrapping Success Stories to Inspire Your Entrepreneurial Journey
Zero-to-hero entrepreneur stories that will make you believe that you can do it too.
6 Important Tips for Improving Your Emotional Control
Conquer your mind and conquer the world. Understand the importance of emotional control for entrepreneurs and learn how to improve yours with these six tips.
6 consejos importantes para mejorar tu control emocional
Conquista tu mente y conquista el mundo. Comprende la importancia del control emocional para los emprendedores y aprende a mejorar el tuyo con estos seis consejos.
In a World of Insane Valuations and Mega-Fundraising, Does Bootstrapping Still Matter?
Though venture capital-fueled unicorn companies make great headlines, there are key advantages for startups that go without external seed money.
En un mundo de valoraciones locas y mega-recaudación de fondos, ¿sigue importando Bootstrapping?
Aunque las empresas unicornio impulsadas por capital de riesgo ocupan grandes titulares, existen ventajas clave para las nuevas empresas que funcionan sin capital inicial externo.
5 Tips for Solidifying MVP, and Why It's the Most Important Aspect of Building a Startup
How testing ideas strategically through a minimum viable product will save you money, time and stress.
5 consejos para consolidar MVP y por qué es el aspecto más importante de construir una startup
Cómo probar ideas estratégicamente a través de un producto mínimo viable le ahorrará dinero, tiempo y estrés.
