Yan Katcharovski

Yan Katcharovski

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder @ Schoolio

Yan Katcharovski (@yankatch) is a serial entrepreneur, tech geek and visionary. He is the co-founder and CTO of Schoolio, a Google Accelerator alumnus. He is also a partner at VirtusVC, a Toronto-based venture-capital firm. He writes about startups, technology, psychology and entrepreneurship.

https://www.yankatch.com

Follow Yan Katcharovski on Social

Latest

Starting a Business

10 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Starting Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Do you have what it takes to make it as an entrepreneur? Ask yourself these 10 questions.

Continue Reading
Entrepreneurs

3 Bootstrapping Success Stories to Inspire Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Zero-to-hero entrepreneur stories that will make you believe that you can do it too.

Continue Reading
Lifestyle

6 Important Tips for Improving Your Emotional Control

Conquer your mind and conquer the world. Understand the importance of emotional control for entrepreneurs and learn how to improve yours with these six tips.

Continue Reading
Estilo de vida

6 consejos importantes para mejorar tu control emocional

Conquista tu mente y conquista el mundo. Comprende la importancia del control emocional para los emprendedores y aprende a mejorar el tuyo con estos seis consejos.

Continue Reading
Starting a Business

In a World of Insane Valuations and Mega-Fundraising, Does Bootstrapping Still Matter?

Though venture capital-fueled unicorn companies make great headlines, there are key advantages for startups that go without external seed money.

Continue Reading
Iniciar un negocio

En un mundo de valoraciones locas y mega-recaudación de fondos, ¿sigue importando Bootstrapping?

Aunque las empresas unicornio impulsadas por capital de riesgo ocupan grandes titulares, existen ventajas clave para las nuevas empresas que funcionan sin capital inicial externo.

Continue Reading
Starting a Business

5 Tips for Solidifying MVP, and Why It's the Most Important Aspect of Building a Startup

How testing ideas strategically through a minimum viable product will save you money, time and stress.

Continue Reading
Iniciar un negocio

5 consejos para consolidar MVP y por qué es el aspecto más importante de construir una startup

Cómo probar ideas estratégicamente a través de un producto mínimo viable le ahorrará dinero, tiempo y estrés.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like