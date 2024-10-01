Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, shares how he's helped take the already well-loved brand to the mainstream.

To build a "Bad Ass" brand, Scott Snyder knows you need a good story.

Snyder's journey as CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii began as a mission to help the brand regain its footing, but it quickly evolved into a larger vision. Brought in initially to assist with turning operations around, he soon saw the brand's incredible potential.

"We acquired the assets of the brand and went to work putting this master plan together," he recalls in a conversation with host Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media.

He noted the opportunity he and a Denver-based team of investors saw when they first took ownership in 2019.

More than just a name, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii presents the story of the donkeys that once carried coffee beans down the volcanic slopes of Hawaii.

As Snyder says, "That's as much a part of Hawaii's history as coffee itself. And so that's a unique and ownable truth."

But the meaning of "Bad Ass" goes beyond the donkeys. There's a deeper, more universal connection for Snyder: "There's a little badass in everybody, right? A true badass goes out and does really great things in the world without a lot of self-promotion."

He aims to infuse this spirit into every aspect of the brand, creating an experiential atmosphere that resonates with customers.

Reaching a broad and diverse audience

Snyder was eager to breathe new life into the already well-loved name, creating a strategic plan to set the brand apart in a competitive industry. The timing of the brand's transformation couldn't have been more ironic. "We went to work in 2019," he says. "Being blessed with impeccable timing, we launched the new logo, packaging and store design on Friday the 13th, March of 2020."

Despite the challenges the brand faced amidst the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the passion and vision behind the rebranding were unstoppable. Bad Ass Coffee has since grown into an even more recognizable name.

For Snyder, Bad Ass Coffee isn't just about the product — it's about the experience. He has made it a priority to ensure that each location tells a story that speaks to the rich heritage of Hawaiian coffee and the unique identity of each store.

"You go into a coffee shop, you might be lucky to find one Kona blend... we've got an entire shelf full of 100% and unique Hawaiian blends," Snyder notes, pointing to the deep connection between the brand and Hawaii's coffee-growing history.

Under Snyder's leadership, Bad Ass Coffee has cultivated a diverse fan base that spans different ages and income levels and from seasoned coffee enthusiasts to novices.

Drawing on his experience in digital marketing, Snyder has prioritized tailoring the brand's messaging to each segment of its audience. With a broad demographic, Snyder's goal has been to grow the brand beyond its cult-like following and build a larger, more loyal customer base.

"Knowing what the right product is and what the right channel is, I think, is the most important thing I learned in the agency days… You need to make sure that your messaging is in the right message at the right time, to the right person, through the right channel," Snyder explains. "From day one, our intent was to build a base."

Through Snyder's vision and leadership, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has not only transformed into an experiential brand rooted in Hawaiian history but has also broadened its audience, ensuring it remains relevant and beloved by a diverse community of coffee drinkers.

