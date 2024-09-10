Get All Access for $5/mo

The 'Billionaire Chef' Wants To Bring West African Cuisine to the World — Here's How For chef Tolu Erogbogbo, being a billionaire is about mindset — not just money.

By Shawn P. Walchef Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Chef Tolu Erogbogbo, known on social media as The Billionaire Chef, embraced a mindset of grandeur after an unexpected Instagram verification.
  • Erogbogbo's path from West Africa to the Los Angeles culinary world exemplifies his ambition and the power of a strong personal brand.
  • Erogbogbo celebrated West African cuisine and drew attention to the emerging dining culture in Nigeria when he appeared in a commercial with Michael B. Jordan.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chef Tolu "Eros" Erogbogbo realized being a billionaire isn't just about how much money you have — it's a mindset, too.

Erogbogbo is the executive chef of Eros & Gourmet Foods, the founder and CEO of Cookie Jar Bakery in Lagos, Nigeria and the visionary behind the gourmet Nigerian restaurant iLÉ EROS.

His journey led him from West Africa to Los Angeles in 2021 to pursue his dream of building a culinary brand.

Known to his growing legion of followers as @thebillionairechef, Erogbogbo didn't always envision himself under this grand moniker. What began as a temporary Instagram handle became a powerful affirmation of his aspirations. "It was only supposed to be for that weekend," he says.

Yet, when Instagram unexpectedly verified his account, there was no turning back. He embraced the billionaire chef title and began to see it as a daily reminder to operate with the mindset of someone destined for greatness.

"I put that hat on my head and started to ask myself questions," he says. "How does a billionaire chef's story start?"

One of Erogbogbo's most significant milestones was when Chase Sapphire invited him to appear in the Taste of West Africa commercial with actor Michael B. Jordan.

This commercial project wasn't just another cooking gig; it celebrated West African cuisine — bringing together influential figures from diverse backgrounds to discuss food and culture and showcase the culinary community's passion and pride.

"The commercial is centered around community and dining, especially to have a conversation about West African food," Erogbogbo says.

Business advantages in the U.S.

Navigating the culinary landscapes of both West Africa and the United States has presented unique challenges and opportunities. Erogbogbo notes that although the U.S. boasts a fully developed dining culture with easy access to diverse ingredients, Nigeria's food scene is still emerging.

Despite the challenges, he is optimistic about Nigeria's culinary future. He recognizes that although running a business there might be less expensive due to lower labor costs, the pace of growth and development differs greatly from that of the United States.

"There is such a huge dining culture here, as opposed to in Nigeria, where the dining culture is just developing," he reflects.

Erogbogbo's journey is a testament to his unwavering belief in his vision. From embracing his aspirational title to making his mark in both African and American culinary worlds, he continues to push boundaries, one dish at a time.

"My purpose on television is to tell stories; it's to educate, to enlighten and to inspire," he says.

Shawn P. Walchef

Founder of Cali BBQ Media

“Be the show, not the commercial.”

Cali BBQ Media Founder Shawn Walchef helps brands and leaders leverage the new Business Creator Economy with strategic Smartphone Storytelling and Digital Hospitality.

His Cali BBQ restaurant company has generated more than $35 million since opening in 2008. They operate numerous locations in San Diego and beyond.

Shawn’s weekly video series Restaurant Influencers (published by Entrepreneur Media and produced by Cali BBQ Media) has been seen by over 25 million people.

